- Wade F. Marjamaa and Linda M. Marjamaa, married to one another, hereby convey to Sybil Peterson, Lot 3, Block 1, Ristinen’s Addition to Menahga.
- Austin D. Beier, aka Austin Dulac Beier and Trinda Beier, married to each other, hereby convey to Justin Boe and Tina Boe, as jt ten, Lot 3 of Kaas-Messer Subdivision of Reserve lot A in Sunny View Addition to Wadena, and that part of Lot 4 of said Kaas-Messer Subdivision lying Netly of line beginning at the NW corner of said Lot 4, and thence running Setly to a point in the Etly line of said Lot 4 distant 20’ of the NE corner of said Lot 4. EXCEPT: The Etly 24’ of Lots 3 and 4 in the Kaas-Messer Subdivision of Reserve Lot A in Sunny View Addition to Village of Wadena, Subject to easement over the Ntly 6’ of Lot 3 in Kaas-Messer Subdivision of Reserve Lot A in Sunny View Lot A in Sunny View Addition to Wadena and easement recorded as document #178308.
- Kevan C. Allen and Jessie M. Allen, married to each other, hereby convey to Louis A. Champagne and Lisa M. Champagne, as jt ten, that part of the NE1/4 NW1/4 of Section 25, Twp. 134, Rg. 34, more particularly described as follows: Commencing at the NW corner of the NE1/4 NW1/4 of Section 25, Tpw. 134, Rg. 34, which is the point of beginning; thence due S along the W line of said NE1/4 NW1/4 a distance of 300’; thence due E and parallel with the N line of said NE1/4 NW1/4 a distance of 360’; thence due N and parallel with the W line of said NE1/4 NW1/4 a distance of 300’; thence due W along the N line of said NE1/4 NW1/4 a distance of 360’ to the point of beginning.
- Timothy Paurus and Karen Paurus, married to each other; and Charles E. Peterson and Lois C. Peterson, married to each other, hereby convey to Norman Peterson and Theresa Peterson, as jt ten, Lot 3 and the Nwtly ½ of Lot 4, Block 2, in Miller’s Beach. NOTE: The S line of the Nwtly ½ of Lot 4 runs parallel with the Nwtly line of said Lot 4.
- Joshua B. Meech and Lindsey J. Meech, married to each other, hereby convey to David Keith Clifton and Melissa Nadine Clifton, as jt ten, Lots 12 & 13, Block 2, Brown’s Addition to Wadena.
- BHH Property Management, Inc. hereby conveys to Jacob I. Johnson and Angie L. Johnson, as jt ten, Lot 6, Block 1, Pine Ridge Estates.
- Daniel D. Sprague, as Trustee of Sprague Family Trust, hereby conveys to David E. Nevala and Tammy L. Nevala, as jt ten, Lot 17 of Taylor’s Sunset Beach AND that part of Outlot A, Taylor’s Sunset Beach, according to the recorded plat thereof, which is described as follows, to-wit: Beginning at the point of intersection of the Wtly line of said Outlot A and the Etly continuation of the Ntly line of Lot 17 of Taylor’s Sunset Beach; thence Etly to a point on the E line of said Outlot A, which point is 130’ N of the SE corner of said Outlot A; thence S on the E line of said Outlot A, 50’; thence Wtly to a point on the Wtly line of said Outlot A, which point is the point of intersection of the Wtly line of said Outlot A and the Etly continuation of the Stly line of Lot 17 Taylor’s Sunset Beach; thence Ntly along the Wtly line of said Outlot A to the point of beginning; subject to an easement for road purposes over the E 180’ of the above described portion of said Outlot A, which easement is reserved for the benefit of Joseph Monson and Hannah Monson, their heirs and assigns, for access to other portions of said Outlot A. Said easement herein reserved is in addition to the public road adjacent to the E side of Outlot A.