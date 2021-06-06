- Unity Bank, hereby conveys to Kate’s Place LLC, Lots 4 and 5, Block 1, Pine Ridge Estates.
- Andrew C. Krey and Katie M. Krey, married to one another, hereby conveys to Jesse B. Bucholz and Savannah K. lunak, as jt ten, N ½ of Lot 5, Power’s Second Addition to Menahga.
- Marsha Alina Dahlgren, fka Marsha A. Christofferson, aka Marsha Alina Christofferson and David L. Dahlgren, married to each other, Kristian Louis Kocurek, S 1026.67’ of S ½ NE1/4 of Section 12, Twp. 138, Rg. 35, EXCEPT the W 1155’ thereof; together with a non-exclusive easement for ingress and egress over and across E 33’ of W 1171.50’ of N 1646.33’ of W1/2 NE1/4 of said Section 12.
- Martin S. Schwartz and Lelia M. Schwartz, spouses married to each other, hereby conveys to David Mikel and Ashlee Mikel, as jt ten, Lots 8 & 9, Block 1, Weber’s Addition to Verndale.
- Todd R. Tollefson and Christine M. Tollefson, spouses married to each other, hereby conveys to Kate’s Place, LLC, Lot 1, Block 1, Pine Ridge Estates.
- Jessica L. Beach, single person, hereby conveys to Dylan Beach-Bittner, Etly 610.01’ of Ntly 356’ of SW1/4 NE1/4 of Section 8, Twp. 134, Rg. 33.
- Blaine J. Cooper, single person, hereby conveys to Tucker Jeffery Holmer, Lot 9, Merickels Sunset Addition to Wadena.
- Michael Poplin and Kristian Poplin, fka Kristian Kirscht, married to each other, hereby conveys to Jordan Kirscht, Lot 5, Hosner’s Addition to Wadena.
- Wyatt E. Puttonen and Jordan Puttonen, aka Jordan M. Lillquist, married to each other, hereby convey to Jacob Kicker, Lots 32 and 33, Auditor’s Plat of Nimrod Townsite; EXCEPT the Wtly 130’ thereof, and the N 211’ of Reserve Lot A, Auditor’s Plat of Nimrod Townsite; EXCEPT the W 33’ of said tract for road; together with an easement for ingress and egress over and across the existing driveway located in the Wtly 130’ of Lot 32 and 33, Auditor’s Plat of Nimrod Townsite. Subj to an easement for ingress and egress to, and the use and maintenance of the building located in Lot 34, Auditor’s Plat of Nimrod Townsite over and across the Ntly 10’ of the part of Lot 33, Auditor’s Plat of Nimrod Townsite which is Etly of the Wtly 130’ thereof, and which is Wtly of the Stly extension of the Etly line of Lot 34, Auditor’s Plat of Nimrod Townsite.
- Jonathon Johnson and Kimberly C. Johnson, h&w, hereby convey to Amy Corneliusen and Thomas Brekke, W 75’ of E 375’ of S 183’ of SW1/4 NW1/4 of Section 7, Twp. 134, Rg. 35, in the Village of Wadena, MN, LESS the S 33’ thereof in Irving Avenue.
- Lance J. Edin, single person, hereby conveys to Jesse R. Erickson and Melissa Erickson, as jt ten, Lot 3, Block 1, Boe Addition to Verndale.
- Mark D. Johnson and Jessica A. Johnson, married to each other, hereby convey to Lance J. Edin, W1/2 NE1/4 SE1/4 of Section 30, Twp. 134, Rg. 33.
- Jordan D. Peterson and Karli A. Peterson, spouses who are married to each other, hereby conveys to Brayden Gwiazdon, single person, part of the SW1/4 NW1/4, Section 6, Twp. 134, Rg. 35, described as commencing at the NW corner of said SW1/4 NW1/4; thence S 535’; thence E parallel with the N line of said SW1/4 NW1/4 a distance of 433’ to a point which is a point of beginning; thence S parallel with the W line of said SW1/4 NW1/4 a distance of 250’; thence W parallel with the N line of said SW1/4 NW1/4 a distance of 200’; thence N parallel with said W line of the SW1/4 NW1/4 a distance of 250; thence E parallel with the N line of the SW1/4 NW1/4 a distance of 200’ to the point of beginning; AND Part of the SW1/4 NW1/4, Section 6, Twp. 134, Rg. 35, described as commencing at the NW corner of said SW1/4 NW1/4; thence S 535’; thence E parallel with the N line of said SW1/4 NW1/4 a distance of 433’ to a point which is a point of beginning; thence continuing E on the same line 100’; thence S parallel with the W line of said SW1/4 NW1/4 a distance of 150’; thence W parallel with the N line of said SW1/4 NW1/4 a distance of 100’; thence N parallel with said W line of the SW1/4 NW1/4 a distance of 150’ to the point of beginning; AND Part of the SW1/4 NW1/4, Section 6, Twp. 134, Rg. 35, described as commencing at the NW corner of said SW1/4 NW1/4; thence S 535’; thence E parallel with the N line of said SW1/4 NW1/4 a distance of 533’ to a point which is a point of beginning; thence continuing E on the same line 100; thence S parallel with the W line of said SW1/4 NW1/4 a distance of 150’; thence W parallel with the N line of said SW1/4 NW1/4 a distance of 100’; thence N parallel with said W line of SW1/4 NW1/4 a distance of 150’ to the point of beginning; AND the N ½ of Outlot E of Merickel’s Industrial Park.
- Jean A. Nelson, single person, hereby conveys to Adam Seifermann, that part of the SE1/4 NE1/4, Section 24, Twp. 135, Rg. 33, described as: commencing at the NE corner of said SE1/4 NE1/4; thence S 00 deg 36’ 23” E 667.14’ on an assumed bearing along the E line of said Section 24 to the point of beginning; thence S 89 deg 51’ 04” W 31.06’ to an iron monument; thence continuing S 89 deg 51’ 04” W 1257.74’ to an iron monument; thence continuing S 89 deg 51’ 04” W 33’ to a point hereinafter referred to as Point B; thence continuing S 89 deg 51’ 04” W 10’ to the W line of said SE1/4 NE11/4; thence S 00 deg 39’ 05” E 666.91’ along the W line of said SE1/4 NE1/4 to an iron monument at the SW corner of said SE1/4 NE1/4 , thence N 89 deg 51’ 04” E 11.46’ along the S line of said SE1/4 NE1/4 to a point hereinafter referred to as Point D; thence continuing N 89 deg 51’ 40” E 1264.82’ along the S line of said SE1/4 NE1/4 to an iron monument; thence continuing N 89 deg 51’ 40” E 55’ along the S line of said SE1/4 NE1/4 to a found iron monument at the E quarter corner of said Section 24; thence N 00 deg 36’ 23” W 667.14’ along the E line of said Section to point of beginning; subject to CSAH #30 right of way easement; and included and subject to a 66’ easement for driveway purposes.
- Clark R. Backstrom and Carla J. Backstrom, spouses married to each other, hereby conveys to Aaron Vetsch and Shanon Vetsch, spouses married to each other, as jt ten, Lot 11, Block 10, Sleeper’s Addition to Wadena.
- Lila H. Marjama, single person, by Michael R. Marjama, atty-in-fact, hereby conveys to Mark Marjama and Kim Marjama, as jt ten, Lot 3, Block 2, Ristinen’s Addition to Menahga.
- Constance G. Burt, single person, hereby conveys to Tighe Lane, SW1/4 SE1/4 of Section 27, Twp. 137, Rg. 35.
- Louis J. Malone and Betsy Malone, spouses who are married to each other, hereby conveys to Carla J. Backstrom and Clark R. Backstrom, spouses who are married to each other, Lot 10, Block 10, Sleepers Addition to Wadena.
- Judith Palmer, single person; Diana Ulring and Joel Ulring, married to each other; Mark Palmer and Beth Palmer, married to each other; and Todd Palmer and Cendee Palmer, married to each other, hereby conveys to Joshua Ulring and Chantel Ulring, as jt ten, Lot 4, Block 1, Pine Crest Addition.
- Judith Palmer, single person; Diana Ulring and Joel Ulring, married to each other; Mark Palmer and Beth Palmer, married to each other; and Todd Palmer and Cendee Palmer, married to each other; hereby conveys to Joshua Ulring and Chantel Ulring, as jt ten, Lot 4, Block 1, Pine Crest Addition.
- Dale R. Steevens and Virginia L. Steevens, married to each other, hereby conveys to Randy Wenthold and Tami Wenthold, married to each other as jt ten, SE1/4 SW1/4 and SW1/4 SE1/4, Section 3, Twp. 138, Rg. 34.
- Ruth A. Steinkopf and Randon W. Steinkopf, as Trustees of the Revocable Trust of Ruth and Randon Steinkopf, hereby conveys to Brian Hanson and Joan Hanson, as jt ten, SE1/4 NW1/4 Section 10, Twp. 135, Rg. 34; EXCEPT the S 825’ of E 528’.