- Kenneth A. Broker and Judy B. Broker, Trustees of the Broker Family 2009 Revocable Trust, hereby conveys to Scott Golden, Government lot 2 of Section 3, Twp. 135, Rg. 33.
- Shirley J. Anderson, Trustee of the Anderson Family Revocable Living Trust, hereby conveys to Joel L. Kletsch and Jodi b. Kletsch, as jt ten, NE1/4 NE1/4 of Section 21, Twp. 134, Rg. 33, EXCEPT the following described tract: beginning at the NE corner of Section 21, Thence W on section line 3 chains; thence S 2 chains, then E 3 chains; thence N on section line 2 chains to the point of beginning.
- Bryan Ray Pederson and Aaryka Pederson, a married couple, hereby conveys to Ronald rude and Elizabeth Rude, as jt ten, S 609’ of Reserve Lot A, EXCEPT the N 255’ thereof, Auditor’s Plat of Nimrod Townsite.
- Loren A. Bucholz, aka Loren A. Buchholz, and Mary E. Bucholz, aka Mary E. Buchholz, married to each other, hereby conveys to Christopher P. Bell, Part of Lot 2 of Block 5 in Sharpe’s Addition to Wadena, described as: beginning at the NW corner of said Lot 2; thence running E, in the N line of said Lot, 64’; thence S at right angles to the N line of said lot; thence NEtly in the Wtly line of said lot, 51.7’ to the point of beginning.
- Janis L. Larson and Kenneth L. Larson, married to one another, hereby conveys to Peter-Mark W. Hendrickson and Lynn K. Hendrickson, as jt ten, W1/2 NW1/4 of Section 33, Twp. 138, Rg. 35.
- Jonathan N. Kangas, single person, hereby conveys to Daniel Paul Rippentrop, that part of the NW1/4 NW1/4, Section 13, Twp. 138, Rg. 34, described as follows: beginning at the NW corner of the NW1/4 NW1/4, thence E 467’ parallel with Co Rd 18; thence S 467’ parallel with the W section line; thence W 467’ parallel with Co Rd 18; thence N 467’ along W section line to the point of beginning.
- Wayne A. Schertler, Trustee of the Duane J. Schertler Revocable Trust, hereby conveys to David Trout and Elnora Trout, h&w, NE1/4 NE1/4, Section 16, Twp. 135, Rg. 35.
- Bradley Carlson and Jacqueline A. Carlson, married to each other, hereby conveys to Michael J. Kern, Lot 11, Block 1, Blueberry Addition.
- Bradley Carlson and Jacqueline A. Carlson, married to each other, hereby conveys to Brian Carlson and Kari Carlson, as jt ten, Lot 1, Block 2, Blueberry Addition.
- Markus W. Wehlert and Debra A. Wehlert, spouses married to each other, hereby conveys to Jeremy Winkler and Jessica Winkler, as jt ten Lot 1, Block 2, Slover and Anderson’s Addition to the Townsite of Sebeka.
- Hazel D. Nordstrom, single person, hereby conveys to Rocio Merced Garcia, Lot 2, Block 1, M.D.C. Third Addition.