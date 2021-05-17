- Melissa Engebretson, fka Melissa A. Olson, single person; Deborah L. Urbanski, single person; Paula J. Vanblarcom and Dale Vanblarcom, married to each other; Monica L. Engebretson, single person; and Dean Engebretson and Shawna Engebretson, married to each other, hereby conveys to Kevin S. Hedlund and Kimberly A. Hedlund, as jt ten, Lots 3, 4 and 5, Block 3, Merickel Brother’s Second Addition.
- Alicia Delosoul, fka Alicia Albers and Mitchell Delosoul, spouses married to each other, hereby conveys to James P. Jurmu and Richard C. Keranen, as jt ten, N 340’ of W 440’ of NE1/4 NE1/4 of Section 22, Twp. 138, Rg. 35; EXC E 150’ thereof.
- MXT, LLC and Fruit Cakes Development, LLP, hereby conveys to RWS Wholesale, LLC, Lots 2 and 3, Block 4, Original Townsite of Wadena.