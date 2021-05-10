- Shane R. Madsen, single person, hereby conveys to Austin D. Hovius, single person, that part of the SW1/4 NW1/4 of Section 10, Twp. 134, Rg. 33, lying Stly of a described line; AND NW1/4 SW1/4; AND N 86.27’ of SW1/4 SW1/4 of Section 10, Twp. 134, Rg. 33, except part of the NW1/4 SW1/4.
- Taylor Investment Company, LLC, hereby conveys to Scott H. Lundin and Emily Y. Lundin, as jt ten, Etly 132’ of Lot 6, Block 2, Sunnybrook Park and that part of the SE1/4 NE1/4 of Section 8, Twp. 134, Rg. 35, which lies W of a line drawn 18’ E of & parallel to the E line of Lot 6, Block 2, Sunnybrook Park and S of the Ntly line of said Lot 6 extended Etly, and N of the N line of TH #10; AND Wtly 150’ of Etly 282’ of Lot 6, Block 2, Sunnybrook Park.
- Norman Cottrell and Sandra Lee Cottrell, h&w, hereby conveys to Bradley R. Cottrell and Sandra K. Cottrell, as jt ten, undivided ½ interest in NW1/4 NW1/4, Section 15, Twp. 135, Rg. 33.
- Jay Patrick Perius and Jacqueline Marie Perius, married to each other, hereby conveys to Kurt Gorr and Cynthia Gorr, as jt ten, N1/2 NE1/4 NE1/4 of Section 21, Twp. 134, Rg 34, together with an easement for ingress and egress over and across the N 33’ of E 100’ of NW1/4 NE1/4 of Section 21, Twp. 134, Rg. 34.
- Mark Allan Peterson and Bernadette A. Peterson, h&w; and Laura Gail Sarver and Craig C. Sarver, w&h, hereby conveys to Merlyn D. Johnson and Rishell K. Johnson, as jt ten; Lot 10 of Block 2 in Peake and Murray’s Subdivision of Peake’s Second Addition to Wadena, less tract on N side sold to Village for street purposes.
- Jason J. McCollum and Kimberly A. McCollum, married to each other, hereby conveys to Grethe Winther Beyer Revocable Trust, NW1/4 SE1/4 and NE1/4 SW1/4 of Section 20, Twp. 138, Rg. 35.
- Victor A. Laney and Audrey J. Laney, married to each other, hereby conveys to Adam V. Laney, SE1/4 SW1/4 of Section 9, Twp. 138, Rg. 34.