- Travis Tabbatt and Karmen Tabatt, married to one another, hereby conveys to Todd M. Johnson, Lot 1, Block 10, Original Townsite of Menahga.
- Northwoods Bank of Minnesota, hereby conveys to Travis Howard, N1/2 NW1/4 SW1/4, Section 25, Twp. 138, Rg. 35.
- Tyler Ray Schmitz and Michelle Mae Schmitz, spouses married to each other, hereby conveys to Lindsay K. Stringfield, Lot 10 of Block 1 in Olson’s Addition to Sebeka.
- Daryl J. Matthes and Ashley Matthes, married to each other, hereby conveys to Jeremy Elavsky, W 122’ of Lot 7, Block 31, in Northern Pacific Addition to the Town of Wadena.
- Brian J. Johnson, single person, hereby conveys to Randall E. Schmidt and Terri J. Schmidt, as jt ten, N1/2 NW1/4 SW1/4 of Section 13, Twp. 136, Rg. 33.
- Suzanne M. Wilker, a single person, hereby conveys to Matthew M. Hoban, Part of Reserve Lot B in Tappe’s Sunset Beach, described as: commencing at the NE corner of Lot 1, Block 3, Blueberry Lake View Addition, which is also the point of beginning of the parcel of land to be described; thence S 89 deg 30’ 52” W a distance of 310.98’ to the Etly right of way line of a public road, thence N 14 deg 47’ 01” E along said right of way line a distance of 122.77’; thence N 00 deg 51’ 59” W continuing along said Etly right of way line a distance of 31.57’ to the SW corner of Lot 1, Block 2, Blueberry Lake View Addition; thence departing said Etly right of way line N 89 deg 30’ 52” E along the S line of said Lot 1, Block 2 a distance of 300.01’ to the Wtly right of way line of Blueberry Drive; thence S 00 deg 61’ 59” E along said Wtly right of way line a distance of 70.80’; thence S 14 deg 47’ 01” W continuing along said Wtly right of way line a distance of 82.10’ to the point of beginning.
- Haley Hotakainen, a single person, hereby conveys to Daniel Garner and Gina Garner, as jt ten, Lot 2, Block 2 of M.D.C. 6 th Addition.
- Larry L. Brincefield and Sharon A. Brincefield, as Trustees, hereby conveys to Kid Properties, LLC, Lots 1 and 2, Block 13, First Addition to the Townsite of Wadena, aka White’s or White’s First Addition to the Townsite of Wadena.
- Frank A. Mathiew Sr, and Barbara L. Mathiew, married to each other, hereby conveys to Haverinen Enterprises LLC, W1/2 SW1/4 NE1/4, Section 6, Twp. 137, Rg. 35.