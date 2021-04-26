- Jamie Ronald Pelzer, single person, hereby conveys to Trent Blonigen and Travis Blonigen, as jt ten, part of the SW1/4 SW1/4 of Section 27, Twp. 138, Rg. 33, described as: beginning at the SW corner of said Section 27; thence E 330’ along S section line; thence N 528’ parallel with W section line; thence W 330’ parallel with S section line; thence S 528’ to the point of beginning.
- Warren Seideman and Suzanna Seideman, married to each other, hereby conveys to Hannah Barrett, that part of the E1/2 NW1/4 of Section 22, Twp. 134, Rg. 33, described as: Commencing at the NW corner of said Section 22; thence S 89 deg 55’ 33” E, assumed bearing, along the N line of said Section 22, a distance of 2347.45’ to the point of beginning of the land to be described; thence S 00 deg 10’ 25” W 556.10’; thence S 46 deg 44’ 26” W 333.79’; thence S 01 deg 21’ 20” W 517.56’; thence S 05 deg 05’ 05” W 303.45’; thence S 08 deg 12’ 03” W 212.54’; thence S 32 deg 35’ 55” W 98.60’; thence S 13 deg 39’ 44” E 121.96’; thence S 03 deg 15’ 58” W 635.07’ to the S line of said E ½ NW1/4, thence N 89 deg 54’ 54” W along said S line 733.84’ to the E line of the SW1/4 NW1/4 of said Section 22; thence N 01 deg 11’ 53” E along said E line, 1325.67’ to the S line of the NE1/4 NW1/4 said Section 22; thence S 89 deg 55’ 13” E along said S line 260.05’ to the E line of the W 260’ of said NE1/4 NW1/4, thence N 01 deg 11’ 53” E along said E line 1325.70’ to the aforesaid N line of Section 22; thence S 89 deg 55’ 33” E along said N line, 793.08’ to the point of beginning.
- Gregory E. Wiegand and Stephanie J. Wiegand, married to each other, hereby conveys to Aaron C. Uselman and Sherry L. Stark-Uselman, E 50’ of Lot 6 and W ½ of Lot 3 of Block 3, West Brook.
- Sara J. Wegscheid, single person, hereby conveys to Jessie D. Wiirre and Christina Wiirre, as jt ten, Lot 5 and the S 10’ of Lot 4, of Block 6 in Peake and Murray’s Subdivision of Peake’s Second Addition to Wadena.
- Department of Natural Resources, Division of Lands and Minerals for the State of Minnesota, hereby conveys to LeRoy P. Sand, SE1/4 NE1/4 of Section 26, Twp. 135, Rg. 33.
- Shane R. Madsen, single person, hereby conveys to Timothy Litzau, married person, that part of the SW1/4 NW1/4 of Section 10, Twp. 134, Rg. 33, lying Ntly of a described line: commencing at the W ¼ corner of said Section 10, thence N 00 deg 07’ 24” W, assumed bearing, a long the W line of said SW1/4 NW1/4 966.24’ to the point of beginning of said line to be described; thence S 89 deg 31’ 20”E 375.31’; thence S 66 deg 01’ 18” E 556.01’; thence S 65 deg 40’ 27” E 472.31’ to the E line of said SW1/4 NW1/4 and said line there terminating.
- Larry M. Lesnau and Connie Jo Lesnau, married to each other, hereby conveys to Jerry Torma, Joseph Torma, and Andy Torma, as tenants in common, NW1/4 SE1/4, Section 11, Twp. 137, Rg. 34, together with an ingress, egress and utility easement along the Ntly 33’ of the NE1/4 SE1/4 of said Section 11, Twp. 137, Rg. 34.
- Elizabeth G. Moyer, Trustee of the John Moyer and Elizabeth Moyer Revocable Trust, hereby conveys to Colton E. Moyer, N 400’ of W 860’ of NW1/4 of Section 35, Twp. 134, Rg. 35.
- Robert E. Granda and Sharon A. Granda, h&w, hereby conveys to William Crawford, SE1/4 SE1/4 of Section 24, Twp. 134, Rg. 34.
- James M. Kopponen and Sandra M. Kopponen, married to each other, hereby conveys to Theodore M. Erickson and Judy M. Erickson, as jt ten, Lot 2, Lampert’s First Addition to Wadena.
- Paul M. Sneeden and Ciara C. Sneeden, married to each other, hereby conveys to Jericho R. Sneeden, N ½ of Lot 10 and the S 30’ of Lot 11, Block 47, Northern Pacific Addition to Wadena.
- Jared R. Forcier, single person, hereby conveys to Cheri Jewison and Justin Jewison, as jt ten, NW1/4 NE1/4 of Section 22, Twp. 134, Rg. 34, together with access easement for ingress and egress across part of the SW1/4 NE1/4 of Section 22, Twp. 134, Rg. 34, AND together with an easement for utility purposes across part of the SW1/4 NE1/4 of Section 22, Twp. 134, Rg. 34, said easements to be a permanent benefit to reconvey to all owners of the NW1/4 NE1/4 of Section 22, Twp. 134, Rg. 34.