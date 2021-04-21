- Gary Poirier and Leah D. Poirier, spouses married to each other, hereby conveys to Randy Dunn and Carmen Dunn, spouses married to each other as jt ten, E1/2 SE1/4 SE1/4 SE1/4, Section 14, Twp. 136, Rg. 35.
- Terri R. Banaszewski and Gregory Banaszewski, spouses married to each other; Linda Sue Macklem and Cabrini Brandl, spouses married to each other; Traci J. Macklem, unmarried; Lee G. Macklem and Mary Jo Macklem, spouses married to each other; Bradley A. Macklem and Kris Macklem, spouses married to each other; and Virginia L. Macklem, unmarried, hereby conveys to Robert S. Zosel, Lot 7, Block 3, in Peake and Murray’s Subdivision of Peake’s Second Addition to Wadena.
- Robert F. Zimmermann and Mary Lou J. Zimmermann, married to each other, hereby conveys to Rita Glebe, Part of Lot 4 in Kaas-Messer Subdivision of Reserve Lot A in Sunny View Addition to Wadena, described as: that part of said Lot 4 lying SWtly of a line beginning at a point on the Wtly line of aid Lot 4 distant 71.5’ NEtly from the SW corner of said Lot 4 and thence running SEtly to a point on the Etly line of said Lot 4 distant 70’ NEtly from the SE corner of said Lot 4; and lying NEtly of a line 5’ NEtly of and parallel with, the SWtly line of said Lot 4.
- State of Minnesota, hereby conveys to Ryan Gilligan and Joanne Gilligan, married to each other as jt ten, NW1/4 SE1/4 of Section 7, Twp. 135, Rg. 33.
- State of Minnesota, hereby conveys to Darren Rutledge, Government Lots 3 and 4 of Section 2, Twp. 137, Rg. 35.
- State of Minnesota hereby conveys to Steven Loraus, NE1/4 SW1/4 and SE1/4 SW1/4 of Section 2, Twp. 137, Rg. 35.
- State of Minnesota hereby conveys to Matthew Hawn and Chad Wahl, as ten in comm, SW1/4 SE1/4 of Section 7, Twp. 135, Rg. 33.
- Michele A. Buer, single person, hereby conveys to Jonathan C. Mellberg and Taylor Mellberg, as jt ten, that part of the NE1/4 NW1/4 of Section 25, Twp. 134, Rg. 34, described as: beginning at the N quarter corner of said Section 25; thence S 89 deg 54’25” W, assumed bearing, along the N line of said NE1/4 NW1/4, 345’; then S 00 deg 08’10” E 700’; thence N 75 deg 17’00” E 356.48’ to the E line of said NE1/4 NW1/4; thence N 00 deg 08’10” W along said E line, 610’ to the point of beginning.
- Duane Thieschafer, single person, hereby conveys to Bradley Olson and Tiffany Olson, as jt ten, Lots 7 and 8 of Block 1 of Big Q.
- Edwin H. Odden and Darcy L. Odden, spouses who are married to each other, hereby convey to Mike Becker, single person, the W 150’ of N 150’ of Block 4 in Vetsch’s Addition to Staples.