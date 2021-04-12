- Fargo-Moorhead Area Foundation Corp, hereby conveys to RD Offutt Farms Co., N ½ SE1/4 of Section 20, Twp. 135, Rg. 34.
- Kelly J. Edwards, personal representative of the Estate of Judy Marie Koehnen, Decedent/Single, hereby conveys to Paul
- Jackola, N ½ SE1/4 SE1/4 of Section 32, Twp. 138, Rg. 34.
- City of Wadena, hereby conveys to Bailey M. Kaufman, Lot 3, Block 5, Folkestad’s East.
- City of Wadena, hereby conveys to BDBA Properties, LLC, Lot 8, Block 2, Wadena Industrial Park.
- Patricia J. Tervonen, single person, hereby conveys to Rebecca A. Doebler, Lot 5, Block 1, Vintage Villa.
- Ann Kluenenberg, single person, hereby conveys to SolidBondFamilySolutions, LLC, Lot 6, Block 10, Original Townsite of Sebeka, EXCEPT S 90’ thereof.
- Cindy Pouliot, fka Cindy Sarkela and Robert Pouliot, w&h, hereby conveys to Shannon Savela, Lots 1 & 2, Block 2, Whitney and Murray’s Addition to Sebeka.
- Wendel W. Toedter and Lorraine A. Toedter, spouses married to each other, hereby conveys to X10 Investments, LLC, E1/2 of Block 9 in Vetsch’s Addition to Staples, EXCEPT N 100’ thereof.
- Hanna I. Sievert, fka Hanna I. Larson and Michael Sievert, married to each other, hereby conveys to Timothy J. Lockwood and Jaymie A. Lockwood, as jt ten, Lot 4, Hosner’s Addition to Wadena Village.
- Daniel Garner and Gina Garner, married to each other, hereby conveys to Jacqueline Schmelzer, Lot 14, Block 1, M.D.C. Fifth Addition.
- Curtis M. Savela and Doreen M. Savela, married to each other, hereby conveys to Austin Johnson, Lots 1 through 15, Block 2, Lakes Subdivision South.
- Lacy Kay Blowers, single person, hereby conveys to Brian L. Holden and Denise M. Holden, as jt ten, part of Reserve Lot A in Sleeper’s Addition to Wadena, described as follows: beginning at a point on the Etly line of said reserve Lot A which is 100’ NEtly of a point of intersection of Ntly line of Elm Ave with the Wtly line of Fourth St NW; thence NEtly along Etly line of Reserve Lot A, 50’; thence NWtly parallel with the Ntly line of Elm Ave., 150’; thence SWtly parallel with the Wtly line of Fourth St NW, 50’; thence SEtly parallel with Ntly line of Elm Ave., 150’ to the point of beginning.
- Eric J. Walthall and Melissa M. Walthall, married to each other, hereby conveys to David Berg and Richard Berg, as ten in comm, Lot 7, Block 1 in River Ridge Addition and that part of Government Lot 9, Section 14, Twp. 134, Rg. 33, that lies E of a line drawn from the S quarter corner to the N quarter corner of said Section 14.
- Roger B. Hyland and Kathy J. Hyland, Trustees of the Robert A. Hyland, Sr and Irene M. Hyland Revocable Trust, hereby conveys to R.D. Offutt Farms Co, fka R.D. Offutt, Co, part of the SW1/4 of Section 23, Twp. 134, Rg. 33, except 2 tracts, AND part of the excepted Tract 2 lying S of line, AND W1/2 SE1/4; AND NE1/4 SE1/4, all in Section 23, Twp. 134, Rg. 33.
- Steven L. Erickson and Debra Erickson, married to each other, hereby conveys to George Heller and Krystal C. Heller, as jt ten, W1/2 NE1/4 of Section 23, Twp. 135, Rg. 35.
- H.C. Harrison and Marjorie M. Mohs-Harrison, h&w, hereby conveys to Heidi R. Samuelson, Lot 1, Block 1, and part of Lot 2, Block 1, all in Becker’s Second Addition to Wadena, described as: commencing at the most Stly corner of said Lot 2; thence N 40 deg 24’ W 315’ along the SWtly line to the most Wtly corner of said Lot 2; thence N 49 deg 36’ E along the NWtly line of said Lot 2, 75’; thence S 40 deg 24’ E and parallel to the SWtly line thereof 315’ to the SEtly line of said Lot 2; thence S 49 deg 36’ W 75’ to the point of beginning.