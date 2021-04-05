- Richard A. Myhre, single person, hereby conveys to Ben Skoog, Lots 3, 4, 5, 6, & 7, Block 2, Odlands Pine Acres Sixth.
- Terry L. Slye and Leah J. Slye, married to each other, hereby conveys to Jeremy R. Schwartz and Joni L. Schwartz, as jt ten, E 925’ of S 1000’ of SE1/4 of Section 20, Twp. 135, Rg. 34, together with an easement of ingress and egress over and across the Stly 66’ of the SE1/4 SE1/4, Section 20, Twp. 135, Rg. 34 appurtenant to property conveyed herein.
- Secretary of Housing and Urban Development hereby conveys to Sherry Dwiire, single person, that part of the SE1/4 NE1/4 of Section 35, Twp. 135, Rg. 34, described as: commencing at the point of intersection of the S line of said SE1/4 NE1/4 and the center of the roadway which runs along the E line of said SE1/4 NE1/4; thence W along the S line a distance of 363’; thence N and parallel with the e line of said SE1/4 NE1/4 a distance of 600’; thence and parallel with the S line of said SE1/4 NE1/4 a distance of 363’; thence S along the E line of said SE1/4 NE1/4 a distance of 600’ to the point of beginning.
- Raymond S. Bell, Trustee of the Champagne Living Trust, hereby conveys to Gregory Giza and Lisa Giza, as jt ten, Government Lot 5, Section 15, Twp. 136, Rg. 33.
- David Irish and Tina Irish, h&w, hereby conveys to Nathan C. Schmitz and Jordan N. Irish, as jt ten, Lot 1 of Block 5 in Sleeper’s Addition to Wadena and that part of the NW1/4 SW1/4 of Section 5, Twp. 134, Rg. 35, described as: begin at the SE corner of said Block 5 of Sleeper’s Addition to Wadena, MN, thence run N in Section line, to the Ntly corner of said Lot 1; thence run NEtly in an extension of the Wtly line of said Lot 1 a distance of 150’ NEtly of the Ntly line of Elm Ave when measured along said Wtly line of said Lot 1 and the extension thereof; thence run SEtly, parallel to the Ntly line of Elm Ave, to a point that is 100’ NWtly of the W line of First St NW, when measured in a line parallel to the Ntly line of Elm Ave; thence run SWtly in a line parallel to the Wtly line of First St NW to the Ntly line of Elm Ave; thence run NWly in said Ntly line of Elm Ave, to the point of beginning; AND that part of the NW1/4 SW1/4 of Section 5; Twp. 134, Rg 35, described as: begin at the Ntly corner of Lot 1 of Block 5 in Sleeper’s Addition, thence run N in Section line to the point of intersection of said Section line and the Etly line of Lot 3 of said Block 5 sleeper’s Addition to Wadena; thence run NEtly in an extension of said Etly line of said Lot 3 to the point of intersection thereof with an extension of the Stly line of Lot 5 of said Block 5, thence SEtly in the extension of said Stly line of said Lot 5 a distance of 16’; thence run SWtly to the point of beginning.