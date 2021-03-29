- Donald Leroy Simmons, Jr, as Personal Representative of the Estate of Donald L. Simmons, aka Donald Leroy Simmons, Sr., Decedent/Single, hereby conveys to Pamela J. Canning, N 50’ of S 88’ of Lot 6, Block 1, AND N 60’ of Lot 6, Block 1, Peake and Murray’s Subdivision of Peake’s Second Addition to the Village of Wadena.
- Poppel Island Enterprises, LLC, hereby conveys to Aces Full, LLC, E ½ of Block 16, Vetsch’s Addition to Staples.
- Ron Sundby and Judy Sundby, spouses married to each other, hereby conveys to Ryan J. Sundby and Kayla M. Sundby, spouses married to each other, as jt ten, commencing at the NW corner of the NW1/4 SE1/4, Section 19, Twp. 134, Rg. 34, thence E along the N line of said quarter a distance of 10 rods; thence S & parallel with the W line of said quarter a distance of 72 rods, more or less, to the N line of land deeded to village of Verndale in Book W Deeds, Pg 30; thence W along the N line of said tract a distance of 10 rods to the W line of said quarter; thence N along the W line of said quarter a distance of 42 rods, more or less, to the point of beginning; AND that part of the NW1/4 SE1/4, Section 19, Twp 134, Rg. 34, described as: commencing at the NW1/4 of the NW1/4 SE1/4 of said Section 19;’ thence E along the N line of said quarter a distance of 10 rods to the point of beginning; thence S and parallel with the W line of said NW1/4 SE1/4 a distance of 1081.71’; thence E a distance of 70’, more or less to the SW corner of that tract in Book 118, Deeds, Pg 57; thence N along the W line of said tract and parallel with the W line of said NW1/4 SE1/4; thence W along the N line of NW1/4 SE1/4 a distance of 70’ to the point of beginning; EXCEPT that part of the NW1/4 SE1/4, Section 19, Twp. 134, Rg. 34; together with an easement as recorded as #190106 described as: the Wtly 33’ of part of the SW1/4 SE1/4 and the NW1/4 SE1/4, Section 19, Twp. 134, Rg. 34; AND also the S 600’ of the Etly 50’ of part of the NE1/4 SE1/4 for road access; EXCEPT hwy right of ways.
- Paiute Industries, LLC, hereby conveys to Ernie Rose Golf II, LLC, Government Lot 3 & 4 and the SW12/4 NE1/4, Section 24, Twp. 134, Rg 33; including portions lying in plats of Terrace View and Terrace View First Addition and not specifically excluded, AND Government Lot 1, NW1/4 NW1/4, S1/2 NW1/4, NE1/4 SW1/4; all in Section 24, Twp. 134, Rg. 33; including portions platted as Terrace View First Addition, but except property platted as Ponderosa Acres, AND EXCEPTING Tracts 1 & 2.
- Tyler C. Kumpula and Amber L. Kumpula, married to one another, hereby conveys to Zachary S. Hillstrom and Krista M. Hillstrom as jt ten, Lots 6 & 7, Block 3, Mursu’a Addition to Menahga, EXC E 7’ of said Lot 7.
- Mark G Dudgeon, unmarried and Linda Hartman, unmarried; hereby conveys to John Hodges and Lisa Burton, as jt ten, diminished Block 61 and part of Hayes Avenue, vacated, in Northern Pacific Addition to the Town of Wadena.
- William T. May, single person, hereby conveys to Joey A. Schmitz, SW1/4 NE1/4, Section 17, Twp. 135, Rg. 35; AND NW1/4 NE1/4, less W 990’ thereof, Section 17, Twp. 135, Rg. 35.
- Gregory P. Anderson and Amy A. Anderson, married to one another, hereby conveys to Gregory A. Chase and Laura M. Chase, as jt ten, Lot 3, Block 1, Odlands Pine Acres.
- Matthew E. Greeno and Heidi c. Green, married to one another, hereby conveys to Holden Eckel, part of the NW1/4 NE1/4, Section 22, Twp. 138, Rg. 35, described as: From the SE corner of said Subd; thence N on E line thereof, 198’; thence Wtly at right angles 82.5’ to the point of beginning; thence N and parallel with the E line of said subdivision 205.2’ to the S CAR #105 ROW; thence S 62 deg 33 min W on and along said CAR #105 ROW 144.9’; thence S 15 deg 26 min E 141.6’; thence Etly 100’ to the point of beginning.