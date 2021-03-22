- Shelley Burtt, aka Shelly M. Burtt, single person, hereby conveys to Adam J. Waite and Laura E. Waite, as jt ten, W1/2 of Lots 13 and 14, Block 7, Original Townsite of Menahga.
- Leonard A. Brockpahler, aka Leonard A. Brockphaler and Elizabeth A. Brockpahler, aka Elizabeth A. Brockphaler, h&w, hereby conveys to Daniel J. Brockpahler and Jennifer M. Brockpahler, as jt ten S1/2 NW1/4 and NE1/4 SW1/4 of Section 25, Twp. 136, Rg. 35.
- Greg C. Haglin and Roseanne I Haglin, married to each other, hereby conveys to Jonathon Christian Doebler and Andrea Zair Doebler, as jt ten, NE1/4 SW1/4 of Section 13, Twp. 135, Rg. 33, except that part of the NE1/4 SW1/4 lying S of township road; AND W 600’ of S1/2 NE and E1/2 SE1/4 NW1/4, Section 13, Twp. 134, Rg. 33.
- Christine Uhl, Personal Representative of the Estate of Kathryn M. Arretche, Decedent/Single, hereby conveys to Daniel P. Carroll, S1/2 NW1/4 of Section 34, Twp. 137, Rg. 34.
- Dorothy E. Kennelly, single person, hereby conveys to Naomi E. Whitaker, S1/2 S1/2 SW1/4 NW1/4, Section 17, Twp. 138, Rg. 33.
- HLRBO Holdings, LLC, hereby conveys to Midwest Hunting Group, LLC, SE1/4 NW1/4 of Section 34, Twp. 138, Rg. 34.
- Dean G. Nelsen, single person, hereby conveys to Hallie M. Bergeson, Lot 4, Block 1, Park Estates.
- Jeffrey L. Lausten and Shannon M. Lausten, Trustees of the Lausten Family Revocable Living Trust and Lausten Land Co, LLC, hereby conveys to Jennifer L. Pulver and Steven L. Pulver, as jt ten, that part of the NW1/4 NE1/4, Section 12, Twp. 137, Rg. 34, lying Stly of the Stly shoreline of the Crow Wing River and Ntly of described line.
- Betty Jean Warren, fka Betty Jean Lake, unmarried, hereby conveys to Providence Villa, LLC, Lots 6, 7, 8, and 9 of Block 2 in Whitney & Murray’s Addition to the Village of Sebeka.
- Dale Schock and Rynell Schock, spouses married to each other, hereby conveys to Shane Madsen, W1/2 S1/2 NW1/4, Section 10, Twp. 134, Rg. 33.
- Dale N. Schock and Rynell K. Schock, spouses married to each other, hereby conveys to Timothy Litzau, single person, E1/2 S1/2 NW1/4, Section 10, Twp. 134, Rg. 33.