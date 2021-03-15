- State of Minnesota hereby conveys to Shelley Burtt, W ½ of Lots 13 & 14, Block 7, Original Townsite of Menahga.
- Wendel W. Toedter and Lorraine A. Toedter, spouses married to each other, hereby conveys to Bruce R. Grondahl and Kitty A. Grondahl, spouses married to each other, as jt ten, all of Block 12, EXCEPT the N 150’ of the E 150’ thereof, Vetsch’s Addition to Staples.
- Melroy S. Holtan, single person, hereby conveys to Caleb S. Holtan, single person, SE1/4 SW1/4 of Section 19, Twp. 138, Rg. 35.
- Jan M. Kilian, Trustee of the Russell J. Nystrom Revocable Living Trust, hereby conveys to Jamie Line and Jerry Line, as tenants in common, N1/2 NW1/4 and NW1/4 NE1/4 of Section 8, Twp. 134, Rg. 34, EXCEPT the E 361.5’ of W 852.56’ of S 361.5’ of NW1/4 NW1/4 in Section 8, Twp. 134, Rg.34; AND EXCEPT the S 620.92’ of the W 491.06’ of NW1/4 NW1/4 in Section 8, Twp. 134, Rg. 34; AND EXCEPT the E 412.5’ of the NW1/4 NE1/4 in Section 8, Twp. 134, Rg. 34; Subject to a 33’ wide easement for ingress, egress and utility purposes over and across the N1/2 NW1/4 of Section 8, Twp. 134, Rg. 34.
- State of Minnesota hereby conveys to Corey Siegel, Lot 8, Block 1, Riverside Addition.
- State of Minnesota hereby conveys to Zoe Zuhlsdorf, Gary Zuhlsdorf and Vicky Zuhlsdorf, as jt ten and not as ten in comm, Lot 7, Sunny View.
- State of Minnesota hereby conveys to Mary J. Claflin, West 62’ of Lot 3, Block 9, Original Townsite of Sebeka.
- Dale D. Stine, single person; Jolene R. Samuelson and Ralph G. Samuelson, w&h; Loreen M. Stine, single person; and Sheldon R. Stine, single person, hereby conveys to Lyndon G. McClure, part of the NE1/4 NW1/4 of Section 9, Twp. 134, Rg. 35, described as: commencing at the NW corner of said Section 9; thence E on the N line of said Section 9, a distance of 2,300.75’ to the point of beginning; thence continuing E on the Section line 152’; thence at a right angle, S 264’; thence at a right angle, W 152’; thence at a right angle, N 264’ to the point of beginning, subject to road.
- Charles H. Krueger, a single person, hereby conveys to Luke McManigle and Jackie McManigle, as jt ten, Lot 8, Block 33, Northern Pacific Addition to Wadena and Lot 6, Block 3, Sharpe’s Addition to Wadena.
- Larry Claflin and Catherine Claflin, married to each other, hereby conveys to Twin Lake Property Group, LLC, Lot 7, Halvorsons Outlots and part of vacated alley adjoining.
- John D. Kaiser and Linda L. Kaiser, h&w, hereby conveys to Steven J. Walter and Megan B. Walters, as jt ten, Government Lot 9 of Section 24, Twp. 135, Rg. 33, less and except part of Government Lot 9 described as commencing at the SE corner of Section 23, Thence E along the Etly extension of the S line of Government Lot 1, Section 23, to the W shore of Crow Wing River, thence NWtly along said shore to the Intersection of the E line of Government Lot 1, aka NE1/4 NE1/4 of Section 23; thence S along the E line of Government Lot 1, aka NE1/4 of Section 23 to the point of beginning.
- Daniel L. Focken and Carol A. Focken, married to each other, hereby conveys to Christopher D. Lillquist and Amy B. Lillquist, as jt ten, SW1/4 NW1/4 of Section 26, Twp. 137, Rg. 35, AND SE1/4 NE1/4, EXCEPT the W 1 rod AND EXCEPT the N 465’ of E 465’.
- Greg C. Haglin and Roseanne I. Haglin, married to each other, hereby conveys to Jonathan C. Doebler and Andrea Z. Doebler, as jt ten, E1/2 of SW1/4 NW1/4; W1/2 of SE1/4 NW1/4; and W1/4 of SW1/4 NW1/4, all in Section 13, Twp. 134, Rg. 33.
- Gary D. Suhl and Mary Ann Suhl, married to each other, hereby conveys to Jimmy C. Detwiler and Grace E. Detwiler, as jt ten, Lot 6 of Joseph Schwartz Out Lots Addition to Wadena.
- Larry Heitkamp, single person, hereby conveys to Todd R. Meech and Patricia A. Meech, as jt ten, that part of Government Lots 3 and 4; the S1/2 NW1/4 and the NW1/4 SW1/4, all in Section 2, Twp. 136, Rg. 34, described as: beginning at the NW corner of said Gov Lot 4; thence S 00 deg 28 min 39 sec E on an assumed bearing along the W line of said Section 2 a distance of 2102.98’; thence S 48 deg 52 min 16 sec E a distance of 540.74’; thence S 60 deg 36 min 36 sec E a distance of 200.43’; thence S 78 deg 47 min 33 sec E a distance of 766.22’ to the E line of the NW1/4 SW1/4 of said Section 2; thence N 00 deg 19 min 20 sec W along said E line a distance of 173.18’ to the NE corner of said NW1/4 SW1/4; thence S 89 deg 38 min 56 sec E along the S line of S1/2 NW1/4 of said Sec 2 a distance of 1329.08’ to the SE corner of said S1/2 NW1/4; thence N 00 deg 09 min 59 sec W along the E line of the NW1/4 a distance of 2523.47’ to the N quarter corner of said Section 2; thence N 89 deg 37 min 39 sec W along the N line of said Section 2 a distance of 2671.89’ to the NW corner of said Gov Lot 4 and the point of beginning of said parcel; subject to an easement for ingress and egress purposes across the Wtly 33’ of the above described parcel.
- Perry Schmidt, Trustee of the Sheila Ann Finck Irrevocable Trust, hereby conveys to Dakota H. Finck, S1/2 NE1/4 NE1/4, Section 35, Twp. 135, Rg. 34.