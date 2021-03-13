In an effort to entice more people to build houses, the city of Ottertail has 14 lots available for $1 each.

There are nine lots in the new Happy Acres development, three on Arvilla Drive, one on Maple Avenue and one on West Avenue.

The lots are to become single-family homes as people purchase and build on them. People need to apply for the lot they’re interested in as well as information on their contractor, site planning and financing, according to Ottertail clerk-administrator Elaine Hanson.

The Building Big program also includes $350 toward closing costs and three months of water services once the home is constructed, as Hanson said.

Related: Otter Tail County spurs housing growth with Big Build

For the lots in Happy Acres, homeowners can apply for tax increment financing with the city for up to $12,100, which the city pays based on the amount of increased taxes after the property is improved and the vale increases. As a part of the Big Build with Otter Tail County, homeowners or developers are also eligible for tax rebates up to $10,000 at the other lots. The Big Build goal is 5,000 new, preserved or significantly rehabbed units by 2025.

The Ottertail lots are available on a first-come basis, and people are expected to build within one year of purchase. The completion of infrastructure at the new development and contractors schedules will be taken into account, Hanson said.

Hanson said she is excited for the city to be working on the project and looking forward to people’s interest in the lots.

“Hopefully it’ll build our tax base up a little bit and fill a need … for working class homes,” Hanson said. “We don’t have a lot of jobs in Ottertail, we’re kind of a bedroom community for New York Mills and Perham. And so we’re just open to build our tax base and have good homes for people to move into.”

An information packet and application is available on their website at cityofottertail.com.

The Otter Tail County Community Development Agency launched the Big Build at the end of 2019 as a housing growth and investment initiative. The initiative was created to address workforce needs and existing residents’ needs, according to an Otter Tail County news release.