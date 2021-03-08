- Kern Homes, LLC, hereby conveys to Brittani E. Knowlen, single person, Lot 16, Block 2, Folkestad’s Third Addition to Village of Wadena.
- Walter S. Warner, single person, hereby conveys to Keith W. Evans and Alice Allen-Evans, as jt ten, Lots 4, 5 & 6, Block 4, First Revision of part of Nimrod.
- Sharon Dufault, Personal Representative of the Estate of Robert W. Lieske, Decedent/Single, hereby conveys to Kirk A. Eveslage and Donna K. Eveslage, as jt ten, an undivided ½ interest; and Todd R. Burgess and Debra L. Burgess, as jt ten, an undivided ½ interest; SE1/4 NE1/4 of Section 28, Twp. 138, Rg. 33.
- Blueberry Development, LLC, hereby conveys to Michael E. Erickson and Karen R. Erickson, married to each other, Unit 3 of Common Interest Community No. 2, a Planned Community, Blueberry Pines.
- Paul G. Lindell and Barbara A. Lindell, h&w, hereby conveys to Coleman D. Rydie, Lot 9, Auditor’s Plat of Nimrod Townsite.
- Delores A. Johnson, aka Delores Ann Johnson, single person, Leanne Anderson, single person, Julie Swift, single person, Nancy Blake, single person, Kristine Swift and Bruce Everett, married to each other, Thomas Swift and Karen Swift, married to each other, Susan Wick, single person, Paul Swift, single person, Patricia Swift, fka Patricia Johnson, a single person and Pamela Cales and Dave Wilkens, married to each other, hereby conveys to Nicholas D. Doll and Jacquelyn M. Doll, as jt ten, Unit 3 of Prairie Avenue Townhouses in Block 7 of Vetsch’s Addition to Staples.
- Michael Dallas Unterseher and Michelle Unterseher, h&w, hereby conveys to Jordan Gall, an unmarried man, reserve Lot B and part of Reserve Lot A described as: beginning at the NW corner of Reserve Lot A; thence SWtly in the Wtly line of said Reserve Lot A 129.7’; thence S 80 deg 20 min E 388.4’ to Union Creek; thence Ntly along Union Creek to the NE corner of said Reserve Lot A; thence Wtly in the Ntly line of Reserve Lot A 644.5’ to the point of beginning, all in Borchardt’s Addition to Wadena Village.
- Coy David Thorson, single person, hereby conveys to Daniel Ylitalo and Kara Ylitalo, as jt ten, NW1/4 NW1/4, Section 11, Twp. 137, Rg. 35; EXCEPT E 435’ of N 1005’ thereof.
- Levi Kuschel and Roseanna Kuschel, married to one another, hereby conveys to Jessica Dufault, Lot 6, Block 3, Riverside Addition to Sebeka.