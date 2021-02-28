- Charles K. Horsager and Carol E. Horsager, spouses married to each other hereby conveys to Joshua Gardner, single person and Jill Gardner, single person, as jt ten, NE1/4 SE1/4 of Section 11, Twp. 136, Rg. 35, EXCEPT that part of the N1/2 SE1/4 of Section 11, described as: commencing at the SE corner of said N1/2 SE1/4; thence N along the E line of said N1/2 SE1/4 a distance of 304’ to the point of beginning; thence W and parallel with the S line of said N1/2 SE1/4 a distance of 726’; thence N and parallel with the E line of said N1/2 SE1/4 a distance of 600’; thence E and parallel with the S line of said N1/2 SE1/4 a distance of 726’ to the E line of said N1/2 SE1/4; thence S along the E line of said N1/2 SE1/4 a distance of 600’ to the point of beginning; AND that part of the N1/2 SE1/4 of Section 11, Twp. 136, Rg. 35, described as: commencing at the SE corner of said N1/2 SE1/4; thence N along the E line of said N1/2 SE1/4 a distance of 304’ to the point of beginning; thence W and parallel with the S line of said N1/2 SE1/4 a distance of 726’; thence N and parallel with the E line of said N1/2 SE1/4 a distance of 600’; thence E and parallel with the S line of said N1/2 SE1/4 a distance of 726’ to the E line of said N1/2 SE1/4; thence S along the E line of said N1/2 SE1/4 a distance of 600’ to the point of beginning.
- Donald R. Ismil and Laura K. Ismil, married to each other, hereby conveys to Amy Ismil, all that part of the S1/2 of SW1/4 of Section 24, Twp. 134, Rg. 35, described as: commencing at the SW corner of Section 24, thence E on the S line of said Section 24 for 1100’ to a point of beginning; thence E and along the S line of said Section 24 for 600’; thence N and parallel to the W section line of said Section 24 for 600’; thence W and parallel to the S section line of said Section 24 for 600’; thence S and parallel to the W section line of said Section 24 for 600’ to the point of beginning.
- MDK Properties, LLC, hereby conveys to Ryan T. Grefsheim and Susan L. Grefsheim, as jt ten, NW1/4 NE1/4; NE1/4 NE1/4; SE1/4 NE1/4; NW1/4 SE1/4, all in Section 12, Twp. 137, Rg. 33; AND SE1/4 SE1/4, Section 1, Twp. 137, Rg. 33, together with easement for ingress and egress over the N 66’ of the NE1/4 NW1/4 of Section 12, Twp. 137, Rg. 33; and an easement for ingress and egress over the S 33’ of part of the SW1/4 SW1/4 of Section 1, Twp. 137, Rg. 33; and an easement for ingress and egress over the N 33’ of the NW1/4 NW1/4 of Section 12, Twp. 137, Rg. 33.
- Bang Custom Packaging Limited, aka Bang Custom Packaging LTD, hereby conveys to Gary Wilde, N1/2 NW1/4 of Section 13, Twp. 137, Rg. 33.
- Amy L. Lane, fka Amy L. Ament, single person, hereby conveys to Todd Frie and Kristina Frie, as jt ten, S 400’ of the SE1/4 NW1/4 of Section 34, Twp. 137, Rg. 35, EXC the W 870’ thereof, and the S 400’ of all that part of the SW1/4 NE1/4 lying W of RR and Co Hwy ROW, Section 34, Twp. 137, Rg. 35.
- James C. Maas and Kimberly A. Maas, married to each other, hereby conveys to Patricia L. Salseg and Steven K. Salseg, as jt ten, Lot 2, Block 4, in Hosner’s Fifth Addition to Wadena.
- Timothy Steven Bergeson and Hallie Marie Bergeson, h&w, hereby conveys to Heather M. Davis and Dale S. Davis, spouses married to each other, Lot 1, Block 3, Riverside Acres Second Addition.