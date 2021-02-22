- Knob Hill Sportsman’s Club Inc, hereby conveys to Aaron W. Schiller and Steven W. Schiller, as jt ten, NE1/4 of Section 24, Twp. 135, Rg. 35, EXCEPT: Seller reserves an easement over the N 1 rod thereof for use and maintenance as a snowmobile trail.
- Emily Marie Wright, single person, hereby conveys to Jeffrey Peter Fink and Melissa Doris Michelle Fink, spouses married to each other as jt ten, S1/2 NE1/4 NE1/4, Section 36, Twp. 134, Rg. 33.
- Victor M. Aho and Lola A. Aho, married to one another, hereby conveys to David G. Lake and Peggy M. Lake, as jt ten, S 75’ of Lot 10, Block 3, Odlands Pine Acres Fourth.
- Emil A. Johnson & Dorothy A. Johnson, married to each other, hereby conveys to Mark Josephson, E 50’ of W 100’ of N ½ of Block 4 in EP Lanes Addition to Menahga.
- David D. Rousslang and Barbara K. Rousslang, married to each other; Dianne M. Rousslang, single person and Anthony M. Rousslang, Jr., and Mary L. Rousslang, married to each other, hereby conveys to Jerry Bettin Jr, and Tonya L. Bettin, as jt ten, Lots 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6, Block 5, Borchardt Addition to the City of Wadena.
- Zachariah S. Anderson and Lisa M. Anderson, fka Lisa M. Thomas, married to each other, hereby conveys to Leah D. Anderson, Lot 5, Block 1, High View Estates.
- David F. Kicker and Julia A. Kicker, married to each other, hereby conveys to Michael Paulus, SE1/4 SE1/4 in Section 5, Twp. 137, Rg. 34.
- Gerald W. Klemz and Sharon A. Klemz, Trustees of the Gerald W. Klemz and Sharon A. Klemz Trust Agreement, hereby conveys to Charles Horsager and Carol Horsager, spouses married to each other, as jt ten, NE1/4 SE1/4 of Section 11, Twp. 136, Rg. 35, EXCEPT that part of the N1/2 SE1/4 of Section 11, described as: commencing at the SE corner of said N1/2 SE1/4; thence N along the E line of said N1/2 SE1/4 a distance of 304’ to the point of beginning; thence W and parallel with the S line of said N1/2 SE1/4 a distance of 726’; thence N and parallel with the E line of said N1/2 SE1/4 a distance of 600’; thence E and parallel with the S line of said N1/2 SE1/4 a distance of 726’ to the E line of said N1/2 SE1/4; thence S along the E line of said N1/2 SE1/4 a distance of 600’ to the point of beginning.
- Mark A. Motschenbacher and Lea Ann Motschenbacher, spouses married to each other, hereby conveys to Larry Gardner and Dayna Gardner, as jt ten, that part of the Fractional SW1/4 SW1/4 of Section 7, Twp. 134, Rg. 34, described as: commencing at the SW corner of said Section 7; thence N along the W line of said Section 7 a distance of 380’; thence E and parallel with the S line of said Section 7 a distance of 380’; thence S parallel with the W line of said Section 7 a distance of 380’ to the S line of said Section 7; thence W along the S line of Section 7 a distance of 380’ to the point of beginning; AND the N 47’ of the W 380’ of the fraction NW1/4 NW1/4 of Section 18, Twp. 134, Rg. 34.