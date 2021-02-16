- Natalie L. Nikula, single person, hereby conveys to Alexander Mark Rife, Lot 11 of Block 1 of Stomberg’s First Addition to Menahga.
- Angela Bergquist, Heather Arroyo and Phillip Boyd, as Trustees of the Boyd Family Joint Revocable Living Trust, hereby conveys to Phillip Mitchum, married man, NE1/4 NW1/4 of Section 20, Twp. 135, Rg. 34, EXCEPT the following described tract: beginning at the NE corner of the NE1/4 NW1/4 of Section 20, Twp. 135, Rg. 34, thence 330’ W along the Northern section line of Section 20, thence 330 S, thence 330’ E, thence 330’ N to the point of beginning.
- Community First Bank, hereby conveys to Norval A. Horton and Mary L. Horton, as jt ten, Lot 2, Block 3, Original Townsite of City of Sebeka.
- Sherry Olson, Personal Representative of the Estate of Lola M. Rudderforth, aka Lola Mae Camille Rudderforth, decedent/single, hereby conveys to Travis Bolton and Chiara Bolton, h&w as jt ten, Government Lot 1 of Section 11, Twp. 138, Rg. 35; EXCEPT a tract in the NW corner of said land; EXCEPT a tract in the SW corner of said Lot 1; EXCEPT a tract in the SE corner of said Lot 1 containing 2 acres more or less; EXCEPT a part of Government Lot 1 described as commencing at the NE corner of Lot 8, Block 2, Tappe’s Sunset Beach, et al; AND EXCEPT that part of the N 858’ of the E 525’ of Government Lot 1, Section 11, Twp. 138, Rg 35, lying Wtly of the centerline of County Road #121.
- Joshua M. Peterschick and Heather R. Lokker-Peterschick, spouses married to each other, hereby conveys to Scott Myers and Elizabeth Myers, as jt ten, N1/2 SE1/4, Section 14, Twp. 137, Rg. 33.
- John L. Fiveash, single person, hereby conveys to Joseph J. Bianco and Keila C. Bianco, as jt ten, SE1/4 NE1/4, Section 3, Twp. 134, Rg. 34.
- Blake Nelson and Mariah Nelson, h&w, hereby conveys to Joshua Olson, lot 1 in Denniston’s Subdivision of Lot 15 Auditor’s Plat B Verndale, EXCEPT tract conveyed to School District #818, Verndale, MN.
- Deon L. Roth and Melanie L. Roth, spouses who are married to each other, hereby conveys to Jason Rarick and Jessica Rarick, spouses who are married to each other as jt ten, S 933’ of W 467’ of SE1/4, Section 25, Twp. 136, Rg. 35.