- Steven A. Kreklau and Karen A. Kreklau, married couple, hereby conveys to Steven G. Tidrick, SE1/4 of Section 12, Twp. 136, Rg. 35.
- Joyful Spirit United Methodist Church, fka Wadena United Methodist Church, fka First Methodist church of Wadena, fka United Methodist church, fka first Methodist Episcopal Church of Wadena, hereby conveys to H Brothers LLP, all that part of Lots 1, 2, and 3, Block 18, Original townsite of Wadena, lying Ntly of described line: commencing at the NE corner of Lot 1, Block 18, Original Townsite of Wadena, thence on an assumed bearing of S 27 deg 50 min 48 sec W along the E line of Lots 1, 2 and 3 a distance of 108.09’ to the point of beginning of the line to be described; thence N 65 deg 42 min 44 sec W a distance of 140.82’ to the W line of said Lot 3, Bock 18 and there said line terminating.
- David G. Lake and Peggy Lake, married to one another, hereby conveys to Calvin Lake and Andreena Johnson-Hall, as jt ten, NE1/4 SE1/4 of Section 17, Twp. 137, Rg. 35, less the S 462’; thereof, and Reserving an easement for ingress/egress/utility purposes over N 55’ of the S 517’ of NE1/4 SE1/4.
- Clarence H. Horsager and Mary J. Horsager, Trustees of the Clarence and Mary Horsager Trust Agreement, hereby conveys to Winnemucca Farms, Inc., S1/2 NE1/4 of Section 20, Twp. 135, Rg. 34, EXCEPT part of SW1/4 NE1/4 described as: commencing at the NW corner of said SW1/4 NE1/4 and thence E on the N line there 900’ to the point of beginning; thence W 900’ along the N line to the NW corner thereof; thence S on the W line 900’; thence NEtly in a straight line to the point of beginning.
- Bradley Niemela, single person, hereby conveys to Daniel W. Etter and Sadie A. Etter, as jt ten, Lots 9 and 10, Block 1, Blueberry Addition. Jeffery D. Brinkman and Diana L. Brinkman, h&w, hereby conveys to Austin D. Hovius, SE1/4 SE1/4 of Section 15, Twp. 134, Rg. 34 and NE1/4 NE1/4 of Section 22, Twp. 134, Rg. 34.
- Daryld J. Brinkman and Roberta J. Brinkman, h&w, hereby conveys to Austin Hovius, SW1/4 SE1/4, Section 15, Twp. 134, Rg. 34 AND SW1/4 NW1/4, Section 23, Twp. 134, Rg. 34, EXCEPT all that part lying E of County Ditch #5, including said Ditch.
- Lois Meekins Croonquist and Chad Gaylin Croonquist, spouses married to each other; Heidi Lynn Meekins, fka Heidi Lynn Dolezal, single person; John C. Meekins and Tina L. Meekins, spouses who are married to each other; Lisa E. Meekins Meyer, fka Lisa E. Wallwork and Wilbur Henry Meyer, spouse who are married to each other, hereby conveys to Anthony B. Bakke and Tracy A. Bakke, spouses married to each other, as jt ten, SW1/4, SW1/4 NW1/4 AND the S1/2 SE1/4 NW1/4, all in Section 28, Twp. 136, Rg. 35.
- Peter Wielinski and Kathryn A. Wielinski, h&w, hereby conveys to Chelsea R. Mitchell, W 70’ of Lots 7 and 8, Block 13, Original Townsite of Wadena.
- Davis Estates, LLC, hereby conveys to Sue Ann Stoops, single person, Lot 3 in Sunny View Addition to Wadena.
- Seth Ament and Rachel Ament, married to each other, hereby conveys to Bailey Warzecka and Dakotah Warzecka, as jt ten, Lot 4, Block 1, Folkestad’s Third Addition.