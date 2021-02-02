- Joshua J. Kern and Kelsey J. Kern, fka Kelsey J. Haman, married to each other, hereby conveys to Jerome Cameron Dragseth, Lot 2, Block 3, Whitney’s First Addition to Wadena, EXCEPT the N 7.6’ thereof and EXCEPT the Etly 10’ of said Lot 2, Block 3, Whitney’s First Addition to Wadena.
- Stephen Halonen and Julie Halonen, h&w; and Nicholas Ylitalo, aka Nick Ylitalo and Pearl Ylitalo, h&w, hereby conveys to Gateway Properties Group, LLC, Lots 5, 6, 7, and 8, Block 1, Southgate First Addition.
- Julie A. Kuschel and Ronald Kuschel, married to each other, hereby conveys to Jeannie F. Hajek and Michael Hajek, as jt ten, NE1/4 of Section 26, Twp. 134, Rg. 33, excepting those portions described as: commencing at a point on the E line of said Section 26, 857’ N of the SE1/4 of SE1/4 NE1/4 of said Sec 26 and with this point of beginning thence running N on said section line 375’; thence running W 265.3’; thence S and parallel with the E section line 375’; thence E 265.3’ to the point of beginning, and being part of the SE1/4 NE1/4 of Sec 26, Twp 134, Rg 33, containing 2 acres, more or less; the SW1/4 SW1/4 SW1/4 NE1/4 of Sec 26, Twp 134, Rg. 33.
- Timothy J. Waln and Katherine A. Waln, h&w, hereby conveys to Jessie A. Grangruth and Shannon M. Grangruth, as jt ten, real property in Otter Tail County and together with an easement for ingress and egress from the public road on the E side of Government Lot 3, Section 19, Twp. 134, Rg. 35, described as: N 1 rod of Government Lot 3.
- Kevin A. R. Paulson, single person, hereby conveys to Michael E. Kelley and Tammy M. Hall, as jt ten, N 25’ of the S 75’ of that part of Reserve Lot A in Sleeper’s Addition to Wadena, described as: beginning at a point where the N line of Deerwood Avenue if extended would intersect the W line of Fourth St NW; thence NEtly along said W line of Fourth St NW 150’; thence NWtly 150’ in a line parallel with the N line of Deerwood Ave; thence SWtly 150’ in a line parallel with W line of Fourth St NW; thence SEtly 150’ to point of beginning, AND a tract 50’ by 150’ in Reserve Lot A described as: beginning at a point where the N line of Deerwood Ave if extended would intersect the W line of Fourth St NW; thence 50’ NEtly along the W line of said Fourth St NW; thence NWtly 150’ in a line parallel with the N line of Deerwood Ave if extended NWtly; thence SWtly 50’ in a line parallel with the W line of said Fourth St NW; thence SEtly 150’ to the place of beginning.
- Gregory Ziegler and Kate Rebekah Deering-Ziegler, spouses married to each other, and Lucas Patton and Kelly Stacy Patton, spouses married to each other, hereby conveys to Jeffrey A. Lee and Gail J. Lee, as jt ten, Lot 24, Block 1, Valley View Neighborhood.
- Donald A. Wimer and Diane R. Wimer, married to each other, hereby conveys to Ornela Beslagic-Bjerke, Lots 1 and 2 of Block 1 in Stetzler’s Point, and Part of Lot 3 of Block 1 in Stetzler’s Point described as follows: commencing at the NWtly most corner of said Lot 3, thence SEtly along the SWtly line of said Lot 3 a distance of 25’; thence NEtly and parallel with the Ntly line of said Lot 3 to the shore of Stocking Lake; thence NWtly along the shore of Stocking Lake to the Ntly line of said lot 3; thence SWtly along the Ntly line of said Lot 3 to the point of beginning.
- Greggory Schmitz, aka Gregory L. Schmitz and Heather Schmitz, aka Heather L. Schmitz, married to each other, hereby conveys to Kameron Boudin, S1/2 NE1/4 and N1/2 SE1/4 of Section 23, Twp. 136, Rg. 35.
- Kenneth D. Phillips and Diann J. Phillips, h&w, hereby conveys to Jason R. Phillips and Danielle L. Phillips, as jt ten, Lots 1, 2 and 3 of Block 3 in the Townsite of Menahga.
- Glen A. Borgerding and Kathleen M. Borgerding, spouses married to each other, hereby conveys to Michele L. Ricker and Kevin Ricker, as jt ten, that part of the S1/2 NW1/4 and NW1/4 SW1/4 of Section 2, Twp. 136, Rg. 34, described as: commencing at the NW corner of said Gov Lot 4; thence S 00 deg 28 min 39 sec E on an assumed bearing along the W line of said Section 2 a distance of 2102.98’ to the point of beginning of the parcel to be described; thence S 48 deg 52 min 16 sec E a distance of 540.74’; thence S 60 deg 36 min 36 sec E a distance of 200.43’; thence S 78 deg 47 min 33 sec E a distance of 766.22’ to the E line of the NW1/4 SW1/4 of said Section 2; thence S 00 deg 19 min 20 sec E along said E line a distance of 1138.73’ to the SE corner of said NW1/4 SW1/4; thence N 89 deg 46 min 35 sec W along the S line of the NW1/4 SW1/4 of said Section 2 a distance of 1325.49’ to the SW corner of said NW1/4 SW1/4 thence N 00 deg 28 min 39 sec W along the W li of Section 2, a distance of 1736.56’ to the point of beginning; together with an easement for ingress and egress over and across the Wtly 33’ of Government Lot 4 and the S ½ NW1/4 of said Section 2, Twp. 136, Rg. 34.