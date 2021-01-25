- Jeffrey L. Lausten and Shannon M. Lausten, as Trustees of the Lausten Family Revocable Living Trust, hereby conveys to Kirklen K. Gregor, Government Lot 4 in Section 31, Twp. 137, Rg. 35, aka SW1/4 SW1/4 of said Section 31, less the N 2 rods thereof.
- Janice K. Aaagard and Dewayne R. Aagard, married to each other, hereby conveys to Darin E. Fellbaum and Louisa Fellbaum, as jt ten, Lot 1 of Block 3 in Sleeper’s Addition to Wadena.
- CJ Consulting Development & Management LLC, hereby conveys to Bradley C. DeWolf, W1/2 NE1/4 and E1/2 NW1/4, Section 25, Twp. 136, Rg. 33.
- Hazel L. Aho, single person, by Pamela Jayne Hagen, her attorney in fact, hereby conveys to Rylan Aho, Lot 1, Block 1, Levi’s Acres.
- Jan M. Kilian, Trustee of the Russell J. Nystrom Revocable Living Trust, hereby conveys to Joshua J. Borash and Jessica M. Line-Borash, married couple as jt ten, The E 361.5’ of W 852.56’ of S 361.5’ of NW1/4 NW1/4 of Section 8, Twp. 134, Rg. 34, together with an easement for ingress and egress over and across the S 33’ of the W 491.06’ of the NW1/4 NW1/4, Section 8, Twp. 134, Rg. 34, AND together with a 33’ for easement for ingress, egress and utility purposes over and across the N ½ of the NW1/4 of Section 8, Twp. 134, Rg. 34.
- James A. Noyola, single person, hereby conveys to Karen L. Dexter and Kimberly E. Clemons, as jt ten, Lot 5 of Block 4 of Odlands Pine Acres Fourth.
- April J. Malone, fka April J. Atkisson and John Malone, w&h, hereby conveys to Jessie A. Grangruth and Shannon M. Grangruth, as jt ten, he E 100’ of Lot 5, Block 6, West Brook.
- Judith K. Rieck, Trustee of the Vi Jessen Living Trust, hereby conveys to Casey T. Nash, Lots 5 and 6 and the S ½ of Lot 4, Block 6, Smith’s Addition to the Townsite of Verndale.
- Jason Triebenbach and Amanda Triebenbach, a married couple, hereby conveys to Richard M. Esler and Edith M. Esler, a married couple, as jt ten, a part of the SW1/4 NW1/4, Sec 5, Twp 134, Rg 35, also being part of the unplatted City of Wadena and being described as: begin at the SW corner of said SW1/4 NW1/4, also being the W ¼ corner of said section 5; thence on an assumed bearing of N 00 deg 27 min E and along the W line of said SW1/4 NW1/4 a distance of 118.3’; thence leaving the W line of said SW1/4 NW1/4 and bearing S 62 deg 33’ E 145.58’ to the intersection with the Wtly right of way line of Hwy 20; thence S 27 deg 27 min W and along the said right of way line 58.84’; thence leaving said right of way line and bearing N 89 deg 26 min W 103’ to the point of beginning; AND Lot 1, Block 1, Brown’s Addition to Wadena.