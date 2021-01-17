- Nicholas D. Nyhus, single person, hereby conveys to Charles Hoemberg, Government Lots 6 and 7, Twp 136 Rg 33, LESS beginning at a found iron monument which designates the S ¼ corner of said Section 15; thence S 89 deg 56 min 44 sec E on an assumed bearing along the S line of said Section 15 for a distance of 1931.19’; to an iron monument on the Wtly right of way line of san existing public road #138; thence N 44 deg 48 min 36 sec W along said Wtly right of way line for a distance of 55.37’; thence N 88 deg 25 min 34 sec W for a distance of 1506.50’; thence N 89 deg 40 min 35 sec W for a distance of 184.94[‘; thence N 86 deg 30 min 46 sec W for a distance of 175.18’; thence N 89 deg 56 min 44 sec W for a distance of 26.93’ to the W line of Gov Lot 7; thence S 00 deg 18 min 28 sec E along the W line of said Gov lot 7 for a distance of 90.55’ to the point of beginning.
- Daniel W. Etter and Sadie A. Etter, married to one another, hereby conveys to Jeffrey C. Johnson and Ramona J. Johnson, as jt ten, Lot 1, Block 3, Blueberry Lake View Addition.
- Michelle Kliber, aka Michelle Lee Kliber, fka Michelle Lee Lutterman, single person, hereby conveys to John Allen, part of Gov Lot 9 of Section 14, Twp 135, Rg 33 described as: commencing at the SW corner of said Gov Lot 9, thence N 1207’; then E 650’ to the point of beginning;’ thence N 133’; to the Crow Wing River; thence NEtly along the Crow Wing River a distance of 50’; thence S 136’; thence W 50’ to the point of beginning; AND Part of Gov Lot 9 of Section 14, Twp 135, Rg 33 described as: commencing at the SW corner of said Gov Lot 9, thence N 1207’; then E 700’ to the point of beginning; then E 50’; thence N 150’ to the Crow Wing River; thence Wtly along the Crow Wing River a distance of 50’ more less to a point due N of the point of beginning, thence S 136’ to the point of beginning; John Allen and Kelsey R. Allen, H&w, hereby conveys to Jeffrey C. Pahan and Tammie D. Pahan, as jt ten, Part of Gov Lot 9 of Section 14, Twp 135, Rg 33 described as: commencing at the SW corner of said Gov Lot 9, thence N 1207’; then E 650’ to the point of beginning;’ thence N 133’; to the Crow Wing River; thence NEtly along the Crow Wing River a distance of 50’; thence S 136’; thence W 50’ to the point of beginning; AND Part of Gov Lot 9 of Section 14, Twp 135, Rg 33 described as: commencing at the SW corner of said Gov Lot 9, thence N 1207’; then E 700’ to the point of beginning; then E 50’; thence N 150’ to the Crow Wing River; thence Wtly along the Crow Wing River a distance of 50’ more less to a point due N of the point of beginning, thence S 136’ to the point of beginning.