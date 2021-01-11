- Jacob A. Lund and Cari M. Lund, married to one another, hereby conveys to Joel K. Pritchett, Lots 4, 5 and 6, Block 1, Pine Haven Estates.
- Clarence H. Horsager and Mary J. Horsager as trustees of the Trust Agreement of Clarence and Mary Horsager, hereby conveys to Winnemucca Farms Inc., E ½ of Section 21, Twp. 135, Rg. 34, EXC the S 412.5’ of W 528’ of SW1/4 SE1/4 of Section 21, Twp. 135, Rg. 34; AND SW1/4 of Section 21, Twp. 135, Rg. 34, LESS the S 350’ of W 215’ of SW1/4 SW1/4.
- Catherine Lynn Monkman, Trustee of the Catherine Lynn Monkman Revocable Trust, hereby conveys to Doyle Duane Yoder and Debra Diane Yoder, spouses married to each other, that part of Government Lot 10, Sec 28 Twp 135 Rg 33, lying Stly of the following described line: beginning at the SW corner of said Gov Lot 10, the S line of said Gov Lot 10 has an assumed bearing of N 90 deg E; thence N 45 deg E to the shore of Leaf River, together with an easement for ingress and egress to be used in common with others over and upon the W 66’ of Gov Lot 1 and the W 66’ of the N 733’ of Gov Lot 2, Sec 33 Twp 135 Rg 33, and together with and subject to an easement for ingress and egress to be used in common with others over and upon the W 66’ of the S 100’ of Gov Lot 10 Sec 28 Twp 135 Rg 33.
- James A. Monkman, Trustee of the James A. Monkman Revocable Trust, hereby conveys to Doyle Duane Yoder and Debra Diane Yoder, spouses married to each other, that part of Government Lot 10, Sec 28 Twp 135 Rg 33, lying Ntly of the following described line: beginning at the SW corner of said Gov Lot 10, the S line of said Gov Lot 10 has an assumed bearing of N 90 deg E; thence N 45 deg E to the shore of Leaf River, together with an easement for ingress and egress to be used in common with others over and upon the W 66’ of Gov Lot 1 and the W 66’ of the N 733’ of Gov Lot 2, Sec 33 Twp 135 Rg 33, and together with and subject to an easement for ingress and egress to be used in common with others over and upon the W 66’ of the S 100’ of Gov Lot 10 Sec 28 Twp 135 Rg 33.
- Dustin R. Spencer and Amanda Spencer, h&w, hereby conveys to Jeffrey Schwartz and Dawn Schwartz, Trustees of the JDS Fun Family Revocable Trust, S1/2 SE1/4 SW1/4 of Sec 31, Twp 137, Rg 35, EXCEPT that part of the S1/2 SE1/4 SW1/4 described as: commencing at the SE corner of said S1/2 SE1/4 SW1/4, and thence N on the E line thereof 660’ to the N line; thence W on the N line thereof, 330’; thence S parallel with the E line thereof 660’ to the S line of said S1/2 SE1/4 SW1/4 thence E on the S line thereof 330’ to the point of beginning.
- William C. Lind and Elsa C. Lind, married to each other, hereby conveys to Jeremiah Erickson and Breanna Hoffman, as jt ten, Lots 1, 2, 10 & 11, Anderson’s Subdivision of Lot 11 of Outlots to the Village of Menahga.
- City of Wadena hereby conveys to Midwest Minnesota Community Development Corporation, Lot 5, Block 5, Folkestad’s East.
- Daniel Eric Taylor and Sheila A. Taylor, married to one another, hereby conveys to Justin Miles Taylor and Rebecca Marie Taylor as jt ten, Lots 3 & 4, Block 4, Whitney & Murray’s Addition to Sebeka.
- Travis L. Gilson, single person, hereby conveys to Dawn Sunstrom, an unmarried woman, S 330’ of E 330’ of S1/2 SW1/4, Sec 36 Twp 135 Rg 34.
- Christine Uhl, as Personal Representative of the Estate of Kathryn M. Arretche, Decedent/Single, hereby conveys to Dale Robinson, Carmen Robinson and Cody Robinson, a jt ten, NE1/4 SE1/4 Sec 33, Twp 137, Rg. 34.