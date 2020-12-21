- Dianne G. Gates, single person, hereby conveys to Jennifer Lee Peske, Lot 2, Block 1, First Addition to Pine Crest.
- Robert L. Gilbertson and Pamela E. Gilbertson, h&w, hereby conveys to Liberty Pines, LLC, SE1/4 SW1/4 of Section 1, Twp. 137, Rg. 35.
- Mark Paulson and Linda Paulson, h&w, hereby conveys to Joseph Paulson and Kimberly Paulson, as jt ten, The N1/2 of Lot 1, Block 8 in Case and Gardner’s Addition to Wadena.
- Joseph Paulson and Kimberly Paulson, h&w, hereby conveys to Dallas J. Kline, the N1/2 of Lot 1, Block 8 in Case and Gardner’s Addition to Wadena.
- Tracy M. Brand Esler, fka Tracy M. Brand and Jerold R. Esler, w&h, hereby conveys to Kyle E. Stene, single person, Lot 7, Block 3 Riverside Acres Second Addition.
- Randel A. Peterson and LuGene A. Peterson, aka Lugene A. Peterson, married to each other, hereby conveys to Mark Zimmerman, W1/2 NE1/4; E1/4 NW1/4; NE1/4 SE1/4 & NW1/4 SE1/4 of Section 26, Twp. 135, Rg. 33.
- Merickel Lumber Mills, Inc. hereby conveys to Mark & Cindy Hockert Family Revocable Living Trust, Lots 9 & 10, Block 1, Merickel Brothers First Addition to Wadena.
- Melissa Stave, aka Melissa L. Stave, a single person, hereby conveys to Paul Joseph Ridge and Renee L. Ridge, as jt ten, Lot 7, Block 1, Bretz Addition.
- Harold C. Wicht and Shaaron E. Wicht, spouses married to each other, hereby conveys to James P. Wilhelmi and Kathleen M. Wilhelmi, spouses married to each other, as jt ten, part of the SE1/4 SE1/4 of Section 35, Twp. 135, Rg. 34, described as: beginning at the SE corner of above described quarter; thence in a Wtly direction on the S line of said Section 35 a distance of 330’; thence at right angles in a Ntly direction a distance of 264’; thence in an Etly direction and parallel with the S line of said quarter a distance of 330’ to the E line of said Section; t hence in a Stly direction on E line of said SE1/4 a distance of 264’ to the point of beginning; AND part of the SE1/4 SE1/4 of Section 35, Twp. 135, Rg. 34, described as: commencing at the SE corner of said SE1/4 SE1/4; thence N along the E line of said SE1/4 SE1/4 a distance of 264’ to the point of beginning; thence continuing N along the E line of said SE1/4 SE1/4 a distance of 219’; thence W and parallel with the S line of said SE1/4 SE1/4 a distance of 330’; thence S and parallel with the E line of said SE1/4 SE1/4 a distance of 219’; thence E and parallel with the S line of said SE1/4 SE1/4 a distance of 330’ to the point of beginning.
- Darrell K. Loween, single person, hereby conveys to Denine C. Holst and Reed G. Barthel, as jt ten, SE1/4 NE1/4 of Section 14, Twp. 137, Rg. 33.
- John M. Kallevig and Lisa K. Kallevig, h&w, hereby conveys to Daniel and Renee Kallevig, LLC, N 678.11’ of NW1/4 SW1/4 of Section 33, Twp. 135, Rg. 35, Except part of the NW1/4 SW1/4 containing 6.40 acres; AND part of the NE1/4 SW1/4 of Section 33, Twp. 135, Rg. 35, described as: commencing at the NW corner of said ¼ ¼; thence S and parallel with the E line of said ¼ ¼ a distance of 678.11’; thence E and parallel with the S line of said ¼ ¼ a distance of 74.07’; more or less; thence N 50 deg 28 min 15 sec E to the N line of said ¼ ¼; thence W and parallel with the S line of said ¼ ¼ to the point of beginning.
- John M. Kallevig and Lisa K. Kallevig, h&w, hereby conveys to Daniel and Renee Kallevig, LLC, SW1/4 of Section 33, Twp. 135, Rg. 35, EXCEPT Plat of Schwartz Second Outlots Addition to Wadena, EXCEPT Plat of Joseph Schwartz Outlots Addition to Wadena, AND EXCEPT 11 parcels and easements, together with easement created in #224992.
- Marcus J. Edin and Kimberly K. Edin, h&w, hereby conveys to Tanner J. Enberg, SW1/4 NE1/4 of Section 32, Twp. 135, Rg. 33.
- Ryan W. Kephart and Heather M. Kephart, spouses married to each other, hereby conveys to Colton J. Odash and Summer Rae Hagensick, as jt ten, N 146’ of W 647’ of NW1/4 SW1/4 of Section 31, Twp. 135, Rg. 35.