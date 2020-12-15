The following property transfers were recorded in Wadena County from Dec. 7 - Dec. 11.
- Mid Central Federal Savings Bank hereby conveys to Shawn M. Beversluis and Britney J. Beversluis and Nathan T. Hawkins, Lots 3 and 4 of Block 1, Skon’s Addition.
- Faye C. Erickson, single person, hereby conveys to Joseph Jurvakainen and Allison Jurvakainen, married to each other as jt ten, Lots 7 and 8 of Block 1 of Park Addition, together with that adjacent portion of the N-S alley as vacated in Resolution #143700.
- Paul J. Brownlow and Stephanie K. Brownlow, spouses married to each other, hereby conveys to Noelle L. Warner and Steven D. Fuchs, spouses married to each other, as jt ten, Lots 1 & 2, Block 11, Original Townsite of Verndale.
- Ben Baxter and Sandy Baxter, h&w, hereby conveys to Noah Hommerding and Angela R. Homerding, W1/2 SE1/4 SE1/4 of Section 26, Twp. 137, Rg. 34; together with a 33’ easement for ingress and egress beginning at the intersection of the public roadway and the Etly border of the SW1/4 SW1/4 of Section 25, Twp. 137, Rg 34; thence along the Etly border S to the SE corner of said SW1/4 SW1/4; thence along the Stly border of Section 25 and 26 to the SE corner of the property being transferred herein; AND SE1/4 SE1/4 of Section 26, Twp. 137, Rg. 34, EXCEPT the W1/2 SE1/4 SE1/4 of Section 26, Twp. 137, Rg. 34; AND SW1/4 SW1/4 and S1/2 NW1/4 SW1/4 of Section 25, Twp. 137, Rg. 34; AND NW1/4 NW1/4 of Section 36, Twp. 137, Rg. 34. Together with a roadway Easement as set forth in #179033.
- Charles D. Johnson and Patricia K. Johnson, Trustees of the Charles D. Johnson Trust, hereby conveys to Adrian Erickson and Teresa Erickson, as jt ten, S 73’ of N 98’ of Lot 8, Block 1 in Peake and Murray’s Subdivision of Peake’s Second Addition to Wadena; AND the E 66’ of Lot 9 and the E 66’ of the S 50’ of Lot 8, Block 1 in Peake and Murray’s Subdivision of Peake’s Second Addition to Wadena.
- R. Brian Chilcott and Margo m. Chilcott, Trustees of the Brian and Margo Chilcott Family Trust, hereby conveys to James Jay Persak and Annette Marie Lampone Persake, as jt ten, that part of the NW1/4 NE1/4 of Section 27, Twp. 137, Rg. 35, lying E of RR row and the 100’ wide railroad right of way, now discontinued being 50’ on each side the centerline of the main tract as originally located and constructed across the NW1/4 NE1/4 of Section 27, Twp. 137, Rg. 35; EXCEPT commencing at the NE corner of the NW1/4 NE1/4 of Section 27, Twp. 137, Rg. 35, thence S along the E line of said ¼ ¼ a distance of 430’; thence W and parallel with the N line of said ¼ ¼ a distance of 500’; thence N and parallel with the E line of said ¼ ¼ a distance of 397’; thence W and parallel with the N line of said ¼ ¼ a distance of 518.80’ thence N and parallel with the E line of said ¼ ¼ a distance of 33’; thence E along the N line of said ¼ ¼ a distance of 1,018.80’ to the point of beginning; AND EXCEPT an easement for roadway access only across that part of the NW1/4 NE1/4 of Section 27, Twp 137, Rg. 35, lying E of the RR row and the 100’ wide railroad row, now discontinued, being 50’ on each side of the centerline of the main track as originally located and constructed upon.
- David J. Quincer and Lynn M. Quincer, h&w, hereby conveys to Matthew Quincer and Kylie Quincer, as jt ten, Lot 5 in Lampert’s first Addition to Wadena.
- Philip B. Schmidt and Amanda R. Schmidt, h&w, hereby conveys to Harland L. Reece, S1/2 of Lot 11 and all of Lot 10, Block 1 in the Burrows Addition to Wadena.
- Jalem Investments, LLC, hereby conveys to Todd D. Yackley and Penny L. Yackley, h&w as jt ten, NW1/4 SE1/4 and SW1/4 SE1/4 all in Section 25, Twp. 138, Rg. 35.
- James C. Maas and Kimberly A. Maas, h&w, hereby conveys to Fab Five Forever Corp, Part of the W1/2 SE12/4 of Section 19, Twp. 134, Rg. 34 described as: commencing at the SW corner of said W1/2 of SE1/4; thence on an assumed bearing of N 00 deg 18 min 45 sec W along the W line of said W1/2 SE1/4 a distance of 1475.17’; thence N 89 deg 30 min 41 sec E a distance of 5.86’ to a found 1” iron pin shaft, said found 1” iron pin shaft being the NW corner of a certain tract of land described in Bk 42-Deeds-551; thence continuing N 89 deg 30 min 41 sec E along the N line of said tract of land, a distance of 463.70’ to the NEtly corner of said tract of land; thence continuing N 89 deg 30 min 41 sec E a distance of 310.35’; thence S 26 deg 31 min 23 sec W a distance of 620.52’ to the NEtly line of MNDOT ROW Plat 80-14; thence S 64 deg 26 min 35 sec E along said NEtly line a distance of 436.76’ to the point of beginning of the land to be described; thence continuing S 64 deg 26 min 35 sec E along said NEtly line a distance of 260’; thence N 26 deg 31 min 37 sec E a distance of 190.62’; thence N 62 deg 43 min 06 sec W a distance of 259.98’; thence SWtly a distance of 198.44’ to the point of beginning; AND that part of the W1/4 SE1/4 of Section 19, Twp. 134, Rg. 34, commencing at the SW corner of said W1/2 of SE1/4; thence on an assumed bearing of N 00 deg 18 min 45 sec W along the W line of said W1/2 SE1/4 a distance of 1475.17’; thence N 89 deg 30 min 41 sec E a distance of 5.86’ to a found 1” iron pin shaft, said found 1” iron pin shaft being the NW corner of a certain tract of land described in Bk 42-Deeds-551; thence continuing N 89 deg 30 min 41 sec E along the N line of said tract of land, a distance of 463.70’ to the NEtly corner of said tract of land; thence continuing N 89 deg 30 min 41 sec E a distance of 310.35’; thence S 26 deg 31 min 23 sec W a distance of 620.52’ to the NEtly line of MNDOT ROW Plat 80-14 thence S 64 deg 26 min 35 sec E along the said NEtly line a distance of 697.76’; thence N 26 deg 35 min 37 sec E a distance of 190.62’; thence N 62 deg 43 min 06 sec W a distance of 259.98 to the point of beginning: thence S 62 deg 43 min 06 sec E a distance of 378.06’ to the Wtly line of Spruce Street, dedicated in Smiths Addition to Verndale, thence N 27 deg 26 min 38 sec E along said Wtly line of Spruce Street, a distance of 12.89’ to the most Stly corner of that tract of land awarded by Jdg #202055 ; thence N 07 deg 27 min 45 sec W along the Wtly line of said last tract of land a distance of 151.35’ to an angle point in last said tract of land; thence N 00 deg 40 min 26 sec E along the Wtly line of last said tract of land a distance of 33.25’; thence N 62 deg 43 min 06 sec W a distance of 278.95’ to the intersection with a line which bears N 26 deg 35 min 37 sec E from the point of beginning; thence S 26 deg 353 min 37 sec W a distance of 167’ to the point of beginning, containing 1.27ac, and reserving a perpetual easement for egress and ingress purposes over and across the SWtly 66’ of the above described tract; AND that part of the SE1/4, Section 19, Twp. 134, Rg. 34; commencing at the SW corner of said W1/2 of SE1/4; thence on an assumed bearing of N 00 deg 18 min 45 sec W along the W line of said W1/2 SE1/4 a distance of 1475.17’; thence N 89 deg 30 min 41 sec E a distance of 5.86’ to a found 1” iron pin shaft, said found 1” iron pin shaft being the NW corner of a certain tract of land described in Bk 42-Deeds-551; thence continuing N 89 deg 30 min 41 sec E along the N line of said tract of land, a distance of 463.70’ to the NEtly corner of said tract of land; thence continuing N 89 deg 30 min 41 sec E a distance of 310.35’; thence S 26 deg 31 min 23 sec W a distance of 620.52’ to the NEtly line of MNDOT ROW Plat 80-14 thence S 64 deg 26 min 35 sec E along the said NEtly line a distance of 697.76’; thence N 26 deg 35 min 37 sec E a distance of 190.62’; thence S 62 deg 43 min 06 sec E a distance of 118.08’ to the Wtly line of Spruce Street, thence N 27 deg 26 min 38 sec E along said Wtly line of Spruce Street a distance of 12.89’ to the most Stly corner of that certain tract of land awarded by Jdg #202055, and this being the point of beginning, thence N 07 deg 27 min 45 sec W along the Wtly line of said said tract of land a distance of 29.27’; thence S 62 deg 33 min 22 sec E 16.75’ to the Wtly line of Spruce Street and the SEtly line of said certain tract of land filed as #202055; thence S 27 deg 26 min 38 sec W along said Wtly line of Spruce Street and along said SEtly line of last said tract of land 24’ to the point of beginning, contains 201 sq ft.