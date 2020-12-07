- Marjorie D. Chesney, single person, hereby conveys to Darren A. Folkestad and Christina Folkestad, as jt ten, S1/2 SW1/4 SW1/4 of Section 10, Twp. 136, Rg. 34.
- Rick A. Heath and Linda Heath, married to each other, hereby conveys to Michael L. Anderson and Charleen M. Anderson, married to each other, Lot 1 of Block 7 of Odlands Pine Acres Fourth.
- Michael L. Anderson and Charleen M. Anderson, married to each other, hereby conveys to Drew Baune and Carissa Havemeier, Lot 1 of Block 7 of Odlands Pine Acres Fourth.
- Michelle Elise Spandl and Anthony John Spandl, married to each other, hereby conveys to Matthew R. Lundquist and Michelle L. Lundquist, as jt ten, N1/2 NE1/4 NW1/4 NE1/4 of Section 25, Twp. 134, Rg. 33, except Highway easement.
- Community First Bank Successor to the First National Bank of Menahga and Sebeka pursuant to a conversion from a National Charter Bank to State Charter Bank, hereby conveys to Wade F. Marjamaa and Linda M. Marjamaa, as jt ten, all that part of NW1/4 NE1/4 and the SW1/4 NE1/4 of Section 22, Twp. 138, Rg. 35, described as follows: Commencing at the SE corner of said NW1/4 NE1/4; thence on an assumed bearing of S 89° 28 min 07 sec W along the S line of said NW1/4 NE1/4 a distance of 544.5’; thence S 35° 28 min 50 sec W a distance of 90.34’ to the point of beginning of the parcel to be described; thence N 25° 51 min 49 sec W a distance of 166.22’ to the SEtly right of way line of CSAH #21’; thence S 63° 01 min 47 sec W along said right of way a distance of 102.85’; thence S 30° 33 min 18 sec E a distance of 29.90’; thence S 51° 25 min 55 sec E a distance of 89.34’; thence S 19° 17 min 11 sec E a distance of 94.14’ to an iron monument in place; thence N 35° 28 min 50 sec E a distance of 82.74’ to the point of beginning and there terminating.
- White Pine Management, LLC, hereby conveys to Isaac Schmitz, Lots 7 and 8 and W1/2 of Lot 9 of Block 3 in Slover & Anderson’s Addition to the Townsite of Sebeka.
- Roger A. Bahls and Mary Jo Bahls, h&w, hereby conveys to TRMC Properties, LLC, that part of the SW1/4 NE1/4 of Section 34, Twp. 134, Rg. 34 described as follows: Commencing at the NE corner of said Section 34; thence N 89° 16’ 45” W, assumed bearing, along the N line of said Section 34, a distance of 1,318.59’ to the E line of W1/2 NE1/4 of said Section 34; thence S 00° 18’ 09” W, along the E line, 1,614.95’ to the point of beginning of the land to be described; thence N 87° 42’ 51” W 586.98’; thence N 02° 37’ 15” E a distance of 70’; thence S 87° 42’ 51” E 586.98’ to the E line of W1/2 NE1/4 of Section 34; thence S 00° 18’ 09” W, along said E line, 70’ to the point of beginning.