The following property transfers were recorded in Wadena County from Nov. 23-25:
- James M. Day and Christina L. Day, as Trustees of Day Family Revocable Living Trust hereby conveys to Diane M. Jablonski, Lots 9 and 10 Block 2 E.P. Lane’s Addition to Menahga.
- Curtis W. Folkestad and Debra J. Folkestad, h&w, hereby conveys to Lawrence Lewis Pickner III and Debra Marie Pickner, as jt ten, Lot 2, Block 42, Northern Pacific Addition to the Town of Wadena.
- Karen L. McCabe, aka Karen Lee McCabe, hereby conveys to Sharon Marcano, Lot 7 and the N ½ of Lot 8, Block 5, Original Townsite of Wadena.
- Shirley A. Schultz, an unremarried widow, hereby conveys to John E. Mantyla, commencing at a point which is the SW corner of Section 8, Twp. 136, Rg. 34, running thence in a Ntly direction, along the W line of said Section 8, 18 rods to a point; thence in an Etly direction, at right angles to the W line of said Section 8, and parallel to the S line thereof, 18 rods to a point; thence in a Stly direction parallel with the W line of said Section 8, 18 rods to a point, thence in a Wtly direction along the S line of said Section 8 a distance of 18 rods to the point of beginning.
- Kenneth Colclasure, Trustee of the Kenn Colclasure Trust, hereby conveys to Marty J. Johnson and Erica Johnson, as jt ten, Lots 3 and 4 of Block 1 of Miller’s Beach.
- Barton Bushinger and Janet, h&w; Kathryn Sartell and James, w&h; Jennifer Bushinger, fka Jennifer Rude, single person; Kimberly Ludovissie and Robert, w&h; Bradley Bushinger and Angela, h&w; and Christopher Bushinger and Julie, h&w; hereby conveys to Kristy J. Kmit, Lot 1 and the N 42’ of Lot 2, Pleasant View Addition to Wadena.
- John H. Beckner, Trusteeof the John H. Beckner Revocable Living Trust, hereby conveys to Joshua Jerome Barvels, Lots 2, 3 and 4, Block 51 in Northern Pacific Addition to the Town of Wadena.
- Brett T. Lundgren and Dawn M. Lundgren, h&w, hereby conveys to Ronald L. DeVault and Connie K. DeVault, as jt ten, N 90’ of Lot 1, Block 2 in Southbrook.
- Matthew S. Van Bruggen and Shanna M. Van Bruggen, h&w, hereby conveys to Brett. T. Lundgren and Dawn M. Lundgren, h&w as jt ten, Lot 5, First Addition to Siesta Park, w/vac alley, AND undivided 1/3 interest in two tracts in part of the NW1/4 NW1/4 of Section 7, Twp. 134, Rg. 35, except part platted and except part conveyed to City of Wadena for street purposes.
- Dwayne R. Eilers, II, a single person, hereby conveys to Keith G. Jacobsen, a married man and Geaux Management & Consulting, Inc., as ten in common, S1/2 NW1/4, EXC S 660’ of W 660’ thereof and NE1/4 SW1/4 of Section 3, Twp. 137, Rg. 35; together with a 16.5’ easement for access purposes over that part of the SW1/4 NW1/4 of Section 3, Twp. 137, Rg. 35.