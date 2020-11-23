The following property transfers were recorded in Wadena County from Nov. 16-20:
- Veronen Properties, LLC, hereby conveys to Yes MH Parks MN, LLC, all that part of the SW1/4 SW1/4 of Section 20, Twp. 134, Rg. 34 described as: commencing at the SE corner of said SW1/4 SW1/4, thence on an assumed bearing of N 89 deg 46 min 18 sec W along the S line of said SW1/4 SW1/4 a distance of 693’ to the point of beginning of the tract to be described; thence N 00 deg 13 min 42 sec E to a point that is 544.50’ S of the N line of said SW1/4 SW1/4; thence N 89 deg 46 min 18 sec W to the W line of said SW12/4 SW1/4; thence S 00 deg 45 min 06 sec W along said W line to the SW corner of said SW1/4 SW1/4 thence S 89 deg 46 min 18 sec E along said S line a distance of 641.87’ to the point of beginning and there terminating; AND all that part of the SE1/4 SE1/4 of Section 19, Twp. 134, Rg. 34, described as: beginning at the SE corner of said SE1/4 SE1/4; thence on an assumed bearing of N 88 deg 652 min 13 sec W along the S line of said SE1/4 SE1/4 a distance of 393’; thence N 32 deg 07 min 47 sec E to the E line of said SE1/4 SE1/4; thence S 00 deg 45 min 06 sec W along said E line to point of beginning, and there terminating; EXCEPT part of the SE1/4 SE1/4 in Section 19 and part of the SW1/4 SW1/4 in Section 20, all in Twp. 134, Rg. 34.
- City of Sebeka hereby conveys to Johnny Saarela and Kelly Saarela, as jt ten, Lot 6 of Block 3, Northern Acres Estates.
- Helen A. Jackson, an unremarried widow, hereby conveys to Hunke Realty, LLC, Lot 12 of Block 1 in Folkestad’s 2nd Addition to the Village of Wadena.
- Thomas R. Skahen, Jr, as Trustee of the Sarah A. Skahen Revocable Trust Agreement, hereby conveys to Vincent E. Skahen and John A. Schneider and Tara L. Schneider, as jt ten Lot 4 and 5 of Block 2, AND Lot A, The River Lake Beaches.
- Daric R. Kako and Sheila Kako, married to one another, hereby conveys to Don D. Flanders and Leslie Flanders, as jt ten, Lot 7, Block 3, Odland’s Pine Acres Fourth.
- Wadena Housing and Redevelopment Authority, hereby conveys to Joshua B. Meech and Lindsey Jo Meech, as jt ten, Lot 23, except the S 2’ thereof, and Lot 24, Block 3 in Enlarged Pleasant View Addition to Wadena.
- Michael J. Davis and Tracy A. Davis, h&w, hereby conveys to Craig Verhoeven and Mary Verhoeven; Ryanne M. Strobel; and Christin Verhoeven, as jt ten, Lot 5 of Auditor’s Plat of Nimrod Townsite.