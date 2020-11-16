The following property transfers were recorded in Wadena County from Nov. 2-6:
- Tammy L. Kern, single person, hereby conveys to Anthony Duel and Daisy Duel, as jt ten, Lot 9 and S 10’ of Lot 10 of Block 55 in Northern Pacific Addition to the Town of Wadena.
- Gary Albers and Peggy Albers, h&w, hereby conveys to Jodana A. Albers, Lot 2 of Block 2, Richter’s and Murray’s Addition to Wadena.
- Randall Lee Wilson, aka Randy L. Wilson, single person, hereby conveys to Timothy R. Tomberlin and Deborah E. Tomberlin, as jt ten, S1/2 SE1/4 SE1/4 of Section 32, Twp. 138, Rg. 34.
- Timothy R. Tomberlin and Deborah E. Tomberlin, married to one another, hereby conveys to Brandon S. Berry, S1/2 SE1/4 SE1/4 of Section 32, Twp. 138, Rg. 34.
- Charles D. Johnson and Patricia K. Johnson, Trustees of the Charles D. Johnson Trust Agreement hereby conveys to Carol A. Carroll, Lot 8, Block 1 in C.J. Stuart’s Second Addition to Wadena.
- Debra A. Crowley, Trustee of the Leo F. Schmitz and Minerva A. Schmitz Irrevocable Asset Protection Trust, hereby conveys to Robert Schmitz, SE1/4 NW1/4; N1/2 SW1/4; NW1/4 SE1/4; and the W 1 rod of the SE1/4 SW1/4, all in Section 15, Twp. Rg. 35, LESS right of way of NPRR across SE1/4 NW1/4 of Section 15, Twp. 134, Rg. 35.
- Cheryl A. Harris, single person, hereby conveys to Midwest Hunting Group, LLC, N1/2 NW1/4 of Section 35, Twp. 138, Rg. 34.