The following property transfers were recorded in Wadena County from Nov. 2-6:
- Thomas E. Aagard and Kimberly A. Aagard, h&w, hereby convey to Robert Hessling and Eileen Hessling, as jt ten, that part of the SW1/4 SW1/4 in Section 14, Twp. 135, Rg. 35, described as: commencing at the SE corner of SE1/4 SW1/4 of said Section 14, as evidenced by a found iron monument; thence W 1,980’ on an assumed bearing along the S line of said Section 14; thence N 00 deg 58 min 30 sec W 660’ to the point of beginning; thence W 330’; thence N 00 deg 58 min 30 sec W to the N line of said SW1/4 SW1/4; thence Etly 330’; more or less, along the N line of said SW1/4 SW1/4 to the intersection with a line bearing N 00 deg 58 min 30 sec W from the point of beginning; thence S 00 deg 58 min 30 E to the point of beginning, containing 5 acres, subject to a road easement across part of the SW1/4 SW1/4 of Section 14, Twp. 135, Rg. 35.
- Roger L. Folkestad, Trustee of the Roger L. Folkestad Revocable Living Trust, hereby conveys to C2 Investments, Ntly 80’ of Wtly 128’ of Lot 1, Block 1 in Peake’s First Addition to Wadena, together with an easement over the Ntly 120’ of the Etly 12’ of the Wtly 140’ of said Lot 1.
- Robert W. Boen and Arlene D. Boen, h&w, hereby convey to Robert E. Boen and Amber N. Boen, h&w as jt ten, Lots 14 and 15, Block 1, Winkels Addition.
- Robert E. Boen and Amber N. Boen, h&w, hereby convey to Russell C. Johnston and Judy Johnston, as jt ten, Lots 14 and 15, Block 1, Winkels Addition.
- Cancer Benefit Fund of Minnesota, hereby conveys to Susan D. Hatch, Lot 1, Block 4, Wadena Golf Course Lots.
- Daniel W. Johnson and Rachel R. Johnson, married to each other, hereby convey to Cody P. Cox, Lot 7 in Denniston’s Subdivision of Lot 15, Auditor’s Plat B of Verndale, and that part of Outlot 2 in Denniston’s Subdivision of Lot 15, Auditor’s Plat B of Verndale, described as follows: Starting at the NW corner of Lot 7 in Denniston’s Subdivision of Lot 15, Auditor’s Plat B of Verndale; thence in a Wtly direction on an extension of the Ntly line of Lot 7 in Denniston’s Subdivision of Lot 15, Auditor’s Plat B of Verndale; extended to the W line of Lot 2 of said Outlot 2 in Denniston’s Subdivision of Lot 15, Auditor’s Plat B of Verndale; thence S on the W line of said Outlot 2 to a point where an extension of the Stly line of Lot 7 in a Wtly direction intersects said W line of Outlot 2; thence in an Etly direction on a line being an extension of the Stly line of Lot 7 in Denniston’s Subdivision of Lot 15, Auditor’s Plat B of Verndale; to the SW corner of Lot 7; thence N on the W line of said Lot 7 a distance of 100’ to the point of beginning.
- Rosanna K. Sanford, single person, hereby conveys to Nathan Biederman and Jessica L. Biederman, as jt ten, the W 750’ of N1/2 NW1/4, Section 22, Twp. 135, Rg. 35, except the S 330’ of the N 680’ of the W 396’.
- Kathryn Y. Ronning, Trustee of the Ronning Family Revocable Living Trust dated March 14, 2008, hereby conveys to James M. Day and Christina L. Day, Trustees under the Day Family Revocable Living Trust dated January 10, 2019, Lots 4 and 5 of Block 2 in Big-Q.
- Kari S. Tomperi, single person, Lori J. Elmore, single person, and Bryan J. Tomperi and Mookyung Park, h&w, hereby convey to The Bill and Connie Hunt Family Trust, Lot 11, Block 1, Ristinen’s Addition to Menahga.
- Kathleen J. Pettit, as Trustee of Trust Agreement of Kathleen J. Pettit dated December 10, 2014, hereby conveys to Benjamin Pettit, the N1/2 SE1/4 lying Ntly of Shell River, Section 2, Twp. 138, Rg. 34.
- CJ Consulting, Development & Management, LLC, hereby conveys to Donald McGaffey and Jodi McGaffey, as jt ten, the E1/2 NE1/4 of Section 25, Twp,. 136, Rg. 33.