The following property transfers were recorded in Wadena County from Oct. 26-30:
- Adam C. McCoy, single person, hereby conveys to Ronald J. Hale and Brandon J. Hale, as tenants in common, W 330’ of S1/2 SE1/4 NE1/4 and the E1/2 SW1/4 NE1/4, except the E 330’ of the N1/2 SW1/4 NE1/4 in Section 3, Twp. 135, Rg. 33.
- John E. Mantyla, single person, hereby conveys to Bo D. Hoefs, N 300’ of E 1,135’ of S1/2 SE1/4 of Section 7, Twp. 136, Rg. 34.
- Irene R. Kjellberg, single person, hereby conveys to Kitten Rose Lea Jacob, Lots 1 & 2, Block 3 of Ristinen’s Addition to Menahga.
- Gina L. Elbert, single person, hereby conveys to Brian Hagen, Lot 6, Auditor’s Plat B of Verndale.
- Steven M. Clark and Johanna Clark, married to each other, hereby conveys to Kory Andrew Jorgensen, single person, Government Lots 2 and 3, Section 1, Twp. 138, Rg. 35, described as: commencing at the NW corner of Lot 1, Malchow’s Lake Addition to Twin Lakes; thence S 57 deg 00 min 02 sec W, along the old SEtly right of way line of CSAH 21, fka CSAH #4, a distance of 614.11’ to the point of beginning of the tract of land to be described; thence continuing S 57 deg 09 min 02 W along said right of way line, a distance of 150.11’; thence S 30 deg 36 min 55 sec E 366’; more or less to the shoreline of Lower Twin Lake; thence NEtly, along said shoreline to the intersection with a line that bears S 30 deg 36 min 55 sec E from the point of beginning; thence N 30 deg 36 min 55 sec W 378’; more or less to the point of beginning, subject to easement for Wadena CSAH # 21 right of way across the NWtly 17’ of above described tract of land.
- Dale L. Hausmann and Debra F. Hausmann, married to each other, hereby conveys to Jason Phillippi and Alyssa Phillippi, as jt ten, a part of Government Lot 2 of Section 25, Twp. 134, Rg. 33 described as: begin at E ¼ corner of said Section 25, said point also being the SE corner of said Gov Lot 2; thence on an assumed bearing of N 00 deg 23 min 51 sec E and along the E line of said Gov Lot 2 a distance of 1000’ to the point of beginning of tract to be described; thence N 89 deg 36 min 09 sec W a distance of 450’; thence S 00 deg 23 min 51sec W and parallel with the E line of said Gov Lot 2 a distance of 500’; thence S 89 deg 36 min 09 sec E a distance of 450’ to the E line of said Gov Lot 2; thence N 00 deg 23 min 51 sec E a long said E line of Gov Lot 2 a distance of 500’ to the point of beginning, 5.165 acres; AND That part of Government Lot 11 of Section 30, Twp. 1234, Rg. 32, lying northerly of a described line.
- Sheldon P. Sagedahl and Lita L. Sagedahl, married to each other, hereby conveys to Michael Roettger, SW1/4 SE1/4 and SE1/4 SW1/4 of Section 36, Twp. 138, Rg. 34, less all that portion lying Stly of centerline of 340 th St, aka Co Rd 15.
- Peggy M. Wegleitner, single person, David Wegleitner, aka David A. Wegleitner and Linda T. Wegleitner, married to each other; and Joe Wegleitner, aka Julius R. Wegleitner and Carol J. Wegleitner, married to each other, and Tony Wegleitner, Jr, aka Anton D. Wegleitner and Caroline O. Wegleitner, married to each other, hereby convey to Sixshooter, LLC, W1/2 NW1/4 and W1/2 SW1/4 of Section 26, Twp. 138, Rg. 33, EXC S 765.5’ of W 626’ and E 470’ of S 927’ of SW1/4 SW1/4 thereof.
- Jody G. Bjornson and Jeanne M. Bjornson, spouses married to each other, hereby conveys to Dannie Burkholder, that part of the NE1/4 NW1/4 and W1/4 of NW1/4 of NE1/4 of Section 15, Twp. 137, Rg. 35, described as: commencing at the NW corner of said NE1/4 NW1/4 thence S along the W line of said NE1/4 NW1/4 a distance of 625’ to the point of beginning; thence N along the W line of said NE1/4 NW1/4 a distance of 625’ to the NW corner of said NE1/4 NW1/4; thence E along the N line of said NE1/4 NW1/4 and along the N line of said W1/4 NW1/4 NE1/4 a distance of 1,650’; more or less to the E line of said W1/4 NW1/4 NE1/4; thence Stly along the E line of said W1/4 NW1/4 NE1/4 a distance of 1,320’; more or less to the SE corner of the said W1/4 NW1/4 NE1/4; thence W along the S line of said W1/4 NW1/4 NE1/4 and along S line of said NE1/4 NW1/4 a distance of 1,200’; thence NWtly in a straight line to the point of beginning.