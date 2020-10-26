The following property transfers were recorded in Wadena County from Oct. 19-23:
- Cheryl A. Harris, single person, hereby conveys to Shaun T. Reilly and Bridget D. Reilly, as jt ten, S ½ NW1/4 of Section 35, Twp. 138, Rg. 34.
- Sheri Pickar, fka Sheri Brewer, single person, hereby conveys to Mike Heying and Cindi Heying, as jt ten, SE1/4 NW1/4 of Section 15, Twp. 136, Rg 33.
- Joyce E. Anderson, single person, hereby conveys to Jason Kliedon and Deborah Kliedon, as jt ten, Lot 2, Block 1, Twin Lakes Beach.
- Dean C. Hunter and Anita E. Hunter, married to one another, hereby conveys to Daric Kako and Sheila Kako, W1/2 SE1/4 SW1/4 of Section 18, Twp. 138, Rg. 35.
- Keith A. Paulson and Kendra Paulson, h&w, hereby conveys to Emily A. Orsello, Lot 8, Block 44, Northern Pacific Addition to the Town of Wadena.
- Jeffrey Kenneth Norling and Sue Norling, married to each other, hereby conveys to Dwayne L. Jensen and Patricia A. Jensen, as jt ten, Lot 4, Block 2, First Addition to High View Estates.
- Adam W. Widdicombe and Amanda Widdicombe, h&w, hereby conveys to Corporate Properties Two, LLC, all that part of Outlot 5 in E. P. Lane’s Addition to Menahga, and all that part of the Stly 20’ of Fourth Avenue, now vacated, between Lane Street, aka Lake Street, aka Elm Avenue SE and Park Street, aka Fern Avenue SE.
- Anthony J. Nardini and Darlene E. Nardini, married to each other, hereby conveys to Tyler J. Rosekrans and Brittany R. Rosekrans, as jt ten, part of the NE1/4 NW1/4 of Section 3, Twp. 136, Rg. 35, described as: commencing at the point of intersection of the E line of the Wadena and Park Rapids Railroad Company, nka Great Northern Railway, right of way with the S line of the NE1/4 NW1/4 of Section 3, Twp. 136, Rg. 35; thence N along the right of way to the set-out of the right of way; thence E along said set-out 150’; thence S parallel to said right of way to the S line of said NE1/4 NW1/4; thence W along said line 150’ to the place of beginning, EXCEPT the N 32’ thereof.
- Jeffrey F. Tabaka II and Beth K. Tabaka, married to one another, hereby conveys to Michael Paul Donnay, Lots 2 and 3, Block 14, Townsite of Sebeka.
- George H. Landis and Karen Landis, married to one another, hereby conveys to John Haehn and Julie Haehn, as jt ten, Lot 16 and that part of Lot 17 of Block 3 of Ristinen’s Addition to Menahga lying E of a line 15’ E of and parallel to the W boundary line of said Lot 17.