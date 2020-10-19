The following property transfers were recorded in Wadena County from Oct. 12-16:
- Robert S. Hepokoski and Giselle R. Hepokoski, spouses married to each other, hereby conveys to Susan Mullin, single person and Trever Carlson, single person, Lot 6 of Block 1 in park Estates.
- Jason R. Ohrmundt and Jodi Ohrmundt, h&w, hereby conveys to Sara Wegscheid, part of the N1/2 NE1/4 of Section 20, in Twp 134, Rg. 35, described as follows: commencing in the NE corner of said Sec 20, thence S on E line of Sec 20, 30’ to the point of beginning; thence S on E line of Sec 20, 150’; thence Wtly and parallel with N line of Sec 20, 290’; thence Ntly and parallel with the E line of Sec 20, 150’; thence Etly and parallel with N line of Sec 20, 290’ to the point of beginning.
- Dorothy Wanous, single person, hereby conveys to Michael R. Boettner, E 380’ of W 1,650’ of S 573.16’ of S1/2 SW1/4 of Section 25, Twp. 136, Rg. 35.
- Wade F.J. Marjamaa and Linda Marjamaa, married to one another, hereby conveys to Ryan S. Marjama and Ellen J. Marjama, as jt ten, Lots 2 and 3, Block 1, Stomberg’s First Addition to Menahga.
- Taylor Investment Company, LLC, hereby conveys to Cody Baran, Lot 2, Block 1, First Addition to High View Estates.
- Louis Howard Hammond and Peggy Sue Elwood-Hammond, as Trustees of the Hammond Living Trust, hereby conveys to Sean M. Roen and Sara J. Roen, as jt ten, W1/2 NW1/4 of Section 36, Twp. 137, Rg. 33.
- John H. Miller and Cheryl A. Miller, married to each other, hereby conveys to Sean M. Roen and Sara J. Roen, as jt ten, W1/2 NW1/4 of Section 36, Twp. 137, Rg. 33.
- Steven P. Connell and Kathleen A. Connell, married to each other, hereby conveys to Jonathan Long, SW1/4 SW1/4 of Section 4, Twp. 136, Rg. 34.
- First International Bank & Trust, hereby conveys to Rife’s LLC, that part of the NE1/4 NE1/4 of Section 30, Twp. 134, Rg. 34, Village of Verndale, lying Ntly of the Ntly line of right of way of Northern Pacific Railway Co, less rights of way of Hwy 10 and public road on north.
- Ruth A. Stahl, single person, hereby conveys to Mark Alan Johnson, N 498.74’ of E 369.26’ of NE1/4 NE1/4, Section 16, Twp. 137, Rg. 33.
- Vicki Ann Witt, single person, hereby conveys to Betty Kangas, Lot 3 of Block 1 of M.D.C. First Addition.
- Daric Kako and Sheila Kako, married to each other, hereby conveys to Judith Ann Gedicke, SE1/4 NW1/4, Section 8, Twp. 137, Rg. 34, EXCEPT therefrom a parcel in the SE1/4 NW1/4 of said Section 8, described as: begin at the SW corner of said SE1/4 NW1/4, thence E along the S line of said SE1/4 NW1/4 a distance of 450’; thence N parallel to the W line of said SE1/4 NW1/4 a distance of 480’; thence W parallel to the S line of said SE1/4 NW1/4 a distance of 450’ to the W line of said SE1/4 NW1/4, thence S 480’ to the point of beginning.
- Arthur J. Schluttner and Michelle L. Schluttner, h&w, hereby conveys to Stacey Dahlvang, W 27 ¼’ of E 116’ of Lots 1, 2 and 3 of Block 2 in the Townsite of Verndale, EXC S 6’ of W 27 ¼’ of E 116’ of Lot 3 of said Block 2 in the Townsite of Verndale.