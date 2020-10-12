The following property transfers were recorded in Wadena County from Oct. 5 - 9:
- Rochelle Tennyson, Successor Trustee to Ivan Tennyson and Rochelle Tennyson, Co-Trustees of the Ivan Tennyson Revocable Living Trust and the Rochelle Tennyson Revocable Living Trust, hereby conveys to FFH, LLC, a part of Lot 7, Block 4, Becker’s First Addition to the Village of Wadena, AND a part of the SW1/4 NW1/4, all being in Section 5, Twp. 134, Rg. 35, and described as: to the find the point of beginning, commence at the SE corner of Lot 1, Block 4 of said Becker’s First Addition; thence S 49 deg 36’ W and along the SE line of said Block 4, also being the NW right of way line of Hwy 71, a distance of 400’ to the point of beginning; thence from the point of beginning N 40 deg 24’ W 650’; thence S 49 deg 36’ W 208.07’ to the intersection with the SE right of way line of First St NW as extended NEtly; thence S 27 deg 35’ W and along said line a distance of 423.654’ to the intersection with the S line of said SW1/4 NW1/4 thence S 89 deg 30’ E along said S line a distanc3e of 750.70’ to the intersection with the NWtly right of way line of Hwy 71; thence N 49 deg 36’ E and along said right of way line 33.6’ to the point of beginning; AND that part of the NW12/4 SW1/4 of Section 5, Twp. 134, Rg. 35, described as: commencing at the NW corner of said SW1/4; thence on an assumed bearing of S 89 deg 31’ 01” E, along the N line of said SW1/4 a distance of 1,343.87’ to the NE corner of said NW1/4 SW1/4 and the point of beginning of the land to be described: thence 00 deg 32’ 38” E 15.58’ to the NWtly right of way of Hwy 71; thence S 49 deg 36’ 00” W along said right of way 128.87’; thence N 40 deg 25’ 29” W 132.26’; thence S 89 deg 31’ 01” E 183.77 to the point of beginning, 0.23 acres; EXCEPTING therefrom; parts of the SW1/4 NW1/4 and NW1/4 SW1/4 of Section 5, Twp. 134, Rg. 35.
- Terrance A. Kurowki and Lori K. Kurowski, spouses married to each other, hereby conveys to Kevin J. Kjellberg, Lot 6, Block 3, Odlands Pine Acres 4 th Addition.
- Harry Dale Wilkins and Rebecca kunze Wilkins, married to each other, hereby conveys to Scott Nilson and Michelle Nilson, as jt ten, an undivided ½ interest; AND Janette Nilson, an undivided ½ interest, as ten in common, part of the SW1/4 SW1/4 of Section 26, Twp. 138, Rg. 33, described as: beginning at the SW corner of said Section 26; thence N on the W line of said Section 16 rods; thence E 10 rods; thence S 16 rods to the S line of said Section; thence W on the S line 10 rods to the place of beginning.
- Mitchell J. Schahn and Nicole A. Schahn, married to one another, hereby conveys to Leland Korvela and Charity Korvela, as jt ten, SW1/4 SW1/4 of Section 17, Twp. 138, Rg. 33.
- Dana R. Bacon, Conservator of Nolan J. Bacon and Ellen Bacon, h&w, hereby conveys to John Larson, W 330’ of E 50 rods of S 430’ of S 54 rods of SE1/4 SE1/4 in Section 3, Twp. 134, Rg. 35, containing 3.3 acres.
- Davis Estates, LLC, hereby conveys to Megan R. Czeck and Taylor J. Agnew, as jt ten, that part of Lot 2, in Park Addition to the Townsite of Wadena, lying Etly of a described line: begining at a point of the N line of said Lot 2 that is 98’ E of NW corner thereof; thence S parallel with the W line of Lot 2, 50’; thence run W 26’; thence run S parallel with the W line of Lot 2, 64.4’ to the S line of said Lot 2 and there terminating.
- Cynthia G. Keranen and Arnold D. Keranen, as Trustees of Revocable Trust of Cynthia and Arnold Keranen, hereby conveys to Edward A. Wikman and Vanessa J. Wikman, as jt ten, Lot 1, Block 1, Wildwood.
- David G. Zeta and Virginia A. Zeta, h&w, hereby conveys to Alois L. Terveer, Jr., Lot 13 in Knudson’s Addition to Block Fifty-seven in Northern Pacific Addition to Wadena.
- Nicholas D. Doll and Jacquelyn M. Doll, h&w, hereby conveys to Lisa M. Jenkins, single person, Lot 5, Block 3, First Addition to High View Estates.