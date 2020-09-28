The following property transfers were recorded in Wadena County from Sept. 14-18:
- Syreeta Vice, as Personal Representative of the Estate of Steven Alfred Tevik, hereby conveys to Syreeta Vice, that part of Gov Lot 9 of Section 14, Twp. 135, Rg. 33, described as: commencing at an iron monument, which designates the E ¼ corner of Section 11 of said Twp. 135, Rg. 33; thence S 00 deg 00 min 00 sec E 2635.87’ on an assumed bearing along the E line of said Section 11 to an iron monument at the SE corner of said Section 11; then S 49 deg 49 min 45 sec W 2809.72’ to a found steel fence post; thence S 75 deg 05 min 23 sec E 243.83’ to an iron monument; thence N 30 deg 23 min 25 sec E 109.44’ to an iron monument, said point is the point of beginning; thence continuing N 30 deg 23 min 101.36’ to an iron monument; thence S 74 deg 24 min 10 sec E 124.17’ to an iron monument; thence continuing S 71 deg 24 min 10 sec E 12’ more or less to the water’s edge of the Crow Wing River; thence SWtly along the water’s edge of said Crow Wing River to the intersection with a line which bears S 75 deg 18 min 27 E from the point of beginning; thence N 71 deg 18 min 27 sec W 8’; more or less, 7.54’ to an iron monument; thence continuing N 71 deg 18 min 27 sec W 101.86’ to a found iron monument; thence continuing N 71 deg 18 min 27 sec W 17.60’ to the point of beginning, containing 0.31 acres, also included is an easement for road purposes across part of Government Lot 9, Section 14, Twp. 135, Rg. 33.
- Gary D. Kjellberg, and Barbara Kjellberg, married to one another; and Keith L. Kjellberg, single person, hereby conveys to David M. Pinoniemi and Debra L. Pinoniemi, as jt ten, Lots 8, 9, and 10, Block 2, The River Lake Beaches.
- James D. Pederson and Ruth Ann Pederson, h&w, hereby conveys to Darrell Scheele, Lots 12, 13, 14 and 15, Block 1, Miller’s Beach.
- Edward L. Jose and Laura Sterling, married to each other, hereby conveys to Anthony C. Caputo and Stevie L. Caputo, as jt ten, SE1/4 SW1/4 SE1/4 of Section 33, Twp. 135, Rg. 33.
- Ricky R. Pederson and Jenny Pederson, h&w, hereby conveys to Brian Hotakainen and Robin Pederson, as jt ten, Lots 1 & 2, Block 3, First Revision of Part of Nimrod.
- Gregory Studelska, single person, hereby conveys to Michael Pride, Lot 18, Block 7, Peake & Murray’s Subdvision of Peake’s Second Addition to Wadena.
- Michael A. Haataja and Karen K. Haataja, married to one another, hereby conveys to James A. Marjama and Sally J. Marjama, as jt ten, Lots 1 & 2, Block 2, Ristinen’s Addition to Menahga.
- The Wadena Development Authority, hereby conveys to Taste of Colombia, LLC, N1/2 of Lot 11, Block 10 in the town of Wadena; subject to stairway reservation and party wall agreement.