The following property transfers were recorded in Wadena County from Sept. 14-18:
- Donald E. Jessen and Marilyn A. Jessen, h&w, hereby conveys to Edgar John Morrow and Melissa Ann Morrow, as jt ten, Lots 5 and 6 of Block 2 in Becker’s First Addition to Wadena.
- Shane R. Madsen, single person, hereby conveys to Timothy Litzau, single person, that part of the W1/2 SW1/4 of Section 10, Twp. 134, Rg. 33, described as: commencing at the SW corner of said W1/2 SW1/4; thence N 00 deg 24’ 40” E, along the W line of said W1/2 SW1/4, 1649.16’ to the point of beginning of land to be described; thence S 89 deg 33’ 20” E 417.50’; thence N 00 deg 324’ 40” E 417.50’; thence N 89 deg 35’ 20” W 417.50’ to said W line of W1/2 SW1/4; thence S 00 deg 24’ 40” W along said W line, 417.50’ to the point of beginning.
- Brenda S. Stinar, fka Brenda S. Christianson, Trustee of the Brenda S. Christianson Revocable Trust, hereby conveys to Arthur J. Schluttner and Michelle L. Schluttner, as jt ten, NW1/4 NW1/4 and N330’ of SW1/4 NW1/4 of Section 13, Twp. 134, Rg. 34.
- Arthur J. Schluttner and Michelle L. Schluttner, h&w, hereby conveys to Zachary J. Hanson and Jackie Hanson, as jt ten, S 780’ of SW1/4 SE1/4 & S 780’ of E 280’ of SE1/4 SW1/4 of Section 13, Twp. 134, Rg. 34.
- Brian E. Sharp and Sandra M. Sharp, married to each other, hereby conveys to Sandra Lutgen, single person, E1/2 of Lot 4 and W 15’ of Lot 5, Block 3, Foster’s First Addition to the Village of Sebeka; AND Lots 11 and 12, Block 1, Dawson’s Subdivision of Lot C in Slover and Anderson’s Addition to Sebeka; AND Lot 8, Block 14 in the Townsite of Sebeka.
- Donna Skoog, single person, hereby conveys to Ann E. Waaraniemi, Lot 7, Anderson’s Subdivision of Lot 11 of Outlots to the Village of Menahga.
- Log Cabin Enterprises, LLC, hereby conveys to Jolene Johannes, Lot 7, Block 14, First Addition to Wadena.
- David Pinoniemi, single person, hereby conveys to Donna Skoog, Part of Lot 6, Anderson’s Subdivision of Outlot 11 of Outlots to the Village of Menahga lying W of the W ROW of HW Hwy 71 and Stly of line.
- Wayne L. Rentz and Sharon K. Rentz, h&w, hereby conveys to Christopher L. Jacobs and Briana M. Jacobs, as jt ten, SW1/4 SW1/4 of Section 27, Twp. 138, Rg. 33, EXCEPT commencing at the SW corner of Section 27 and thence E 330’ along the S section line; thence N 528’ parallel with the W section line; thence W 330’ parallel with the S section line; thence S 528’ to the point of beginning.
- Melvin M. Becker, an unremarried widower, hereby conveys to Diane E. Schmitz, all that part of the SW1/4 SW1/4 of Section 28, Twp. 138, Rg. 34, lying N of the N line of the S 444.58’ of SW1/4 SW1/4 and Ntly & NEtly of a described line; subject to and together with a 33’ ingress and egress easement over and across the SW1/4 SW1/4 of Section 18, Twp. 138, Rg. 34.
- Kali Muchow, single person, hereby conveys to Lindsey D. Waschek, SW1/4 SE1/4 of Section 8, Twp. 138, Rg. 33, except the N 781.83’ thereof; and except that part of the SW1/4 SE1/4 described as: beginning at the SW corner of the SW1/4 SE1/4 of said section, running thence N 22 rods; thence E at a right angle a distance of 22 rods; thence S parallel with the E & W quarter line a distance of 22 rods to the S line of said Section; thence W a distance of 22 rods to the point of beginning.
- Kevin Hoffert, single person and Sam Hoffert, single person, hereby conveys to Ryan Rosengren and Katherine Rosengren, as jt ten, SW1/4 SW1/4, aka Government Lot 7 of Section 6, twp. 137, Rg. 33; together with easement for ingress and egress across Government Lot 1 and SE1/4 NE1/4 in Section 1, Twp. 137, Rg. 34 and SW1/4 NW1/4 and NW1/4 SW1/4 in Section 6, Twp. 137, Rg. 33, subject to County Road 15 right of way, and contains 3.06 acres; AND Government Lot 4 of Section 7, Twp. 137, Rg. 33.
- Leslie D. Putikka, aka Les Putikka and Sharon L. Putikka, aka Sharon Putikka, h&w, hereby conveys to Nicholas Putikka and Shannon Putikka, h&w as jt ten, Government Lots 1 and 2, aka N1/2 NE1/4, SW1/4 NE1/4 and SE1/4 NW1/4 of Section 1, Twp. 137, Rg. 33.