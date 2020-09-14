The following property transfers were recorded in Wadena County from Sept. 8-11:
- Mark N. Schmitz and Dianne L. McMullen, as Trustees of the Schmitz Family Real Estate Trust, hereby conveys to Andrew Schock and Kristin Schock, as jt ten and not as ten in comm, N1/2 NW1/4 of Section 11, Twp. 134, Rg. 35; EXCEPT the N 208.871’ of the W 208.71’; AND SW1/4 NW1/4 of Section 11, Twp. 134, Rg. 35; AND E1/2 NE1/4 of Section 14, Twp. 134. Rg 35; AND NE1/4 SE1/4 of Section 14, Twp. 134, Rg. 35.
- Dar Layne L. Yliniemi, single person, hereby conveys to Joerg Toll, a single person, W 74.95’ of Lot 10 of Block 3 of Odlands Pine Acres Fourth, except the S 75’ thereof.
- Elnora M. Dempsey, single person, hereby conveys to Daniel James Dempsey, single person, S1/2 SW1/4 of Section 8, Twp. 134, Rg. 33, EXCEPT commencing at the NW corner of the SW1/4 SW1/4 of Section 8, Twp. 134, Rg. 33; thence E along the N line of said quarter a distance of 450’; thence S and parallel with the W line of said quarter a distance of 450’; thence W and parallel with the N line of said quarter a distance of 450’ to the W line of said quarter; thence N along the said W line a distance of 450’ to the point of beginning; AND commencing at the NW corner of the SW1/4 SW12/4 of Section 8, Twp. 134, Rg. 33; thence E along the N line of said quarter a distance of 450’; thence S and parallel with the W line of said quarter a distance of 450’; thence W and parallel with the N line of said quarter a distance of 450’ to the W line of said quarter; thence N along the said W line a distance of 450’ to the point of beginning.
- KCR Retail, LLC, hereby conveys to Missouri & Minnesota Postal Holdings, LLC, Lot 1, Block 4, Townsite of Aldrich.
- Marcus J. Edin and Kimberly K. Edin, h&w, hereby conveys to Thomas J. Edin and Tina M. Edin, as jt ten, NW1/4 NE1/4 Section 32, Twp. 135, Rg. 33, EXCEPT the N 20 rods thereof.
- William D. Reichelt, as Attorney in Fact for Carolyn R. Reichelt, single person, hereby conveys to Amber B. Reinio, Lot 2 in Siesta Park.