The following property transfers were recorded in Wadena County from Aug. 24-28:
- Douglas E. Kesler and Ida R. Kesler, h&w hereby conveys to Melissa Trout, Lots 6 & 7 of Block 2 in Foster’s First Addition to Sebeka.
- Richard S. Theusch and Sharon A. Harvey-Theusch, married to each other, hereby conveys to Paula Tjepkes and Troy Tjepkes, as jt ten, S 1090.44’ of SW1/4 NE1/4 of Section 4, Twp. 136, Rg. 34.
- Curtis D. Emerson and Jane C. Emerson, spouses who are married to each other, hereby conveys to Sydney R. Schissel, Lot 3 and the W 25’ of Lot 4 of Block 1 in Hosner’s Fourth Addition to Wadena.
- Fredrick Michael Palloch, Jr, single person, hereby conveys to Jay Kuechenmeister and Leslie Kuechenmeister, as jt ten, Lot 3 of Block 1 in Folkestad’s Third Addition to Village of Wadena.
- Ronald Wanous Jr. and Laura Wanous, married to each other, hereby conveys to Daniel Wegscheid, SW1/4 NE1/4 of Section 6, Twp. 135, Rg. 35.
- Joanne M. Schleder, an unremarried widow, hereby conveys to Erik Halbur and Jennifer Halbur, as jt ten, all that part of the SE1/4 of Section 9, Twp. 136, Rg. 35, lying Stly of line, EXC W 500’ of S 381.Vi48’ of SW1/4 SE1/4 and the E 312.50’ of W 812.50’ of S 348.50’ of SW1/4 SE1/4 of Section 9, Twp. 136, Rg. 35, containing 108.5 acres.
- Victor A. Rantala and Lisa Rantala, h&w; John M. Rantala, single person; Amy Goldstein, fka Amy E. Rantala and Edward Goldstein, w&h; and Kay M. Schroeder, single person, hereby conveys to Ashley J. Matthes and Daryl J. Matthes, as jt ten, Lot 22, Block 2, Folkestad’s Third Addition to the Village of Wadena.
- Carolyn Hartman, an unremarried widow, hereby conveys to Jolene Johannes and Tracy Fosse, as jt ten, Lots 1 and 2 of Block 6, Southbrook.