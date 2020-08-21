The following property transfers were recorded in Wadena County from Aug. 17-21:
- Nicole Rubbelke, single person, hereby conveys to Justin D. Poling, single person, S1/2 of Lot 6, Block 11, Case and Gardner’s Addition to the Village of Wadena.
- Margaret A. Ament, single person, hereby conveys to Richard B. Pyle, N1/2 SE1/4 and SE1/4 NE1/4, EXCEPT N1/2 NE1/4 SE1/4 NE1/4, Section 16, Twp. 135, Rg. 35.
- Cory J. Asfeld, single person; and Jonell M. Asfeld and Duane J. Asfeld, married to each other, hereby conveys to Brandon W. Kramer and Melissa A. Pierson, as jt ten, Lot 9 of Block 1 of Gibson’s Subdivision of Lot 1, Block 3, Sunnybrook Park, EXCEPT that part thereof described as: beginning at the most Ntly corner of said Lot 9 and running SEtly along the NEtly line of said Lot a distance of 5’; thence running SWtly on a line parallel to and 5’ distance from the NWtly line of said Lot 9 a distance of 131.51’; more or less to the SWtly line of said Lot 9; thence running NWtly along said SWtly line to said NWtly line; thence running NEtly on and along said NWtly line to the point of beginning.
- Larry D. Spenst and Mary J. Spenst, Trustees of the Spenst Family Trust, hereby conveys to Theresa A. Pikula, S1/2 of Lot 4 of Block 3 in Case and Gardner’s Addition to the Townsite of Wadena.
- David D. Trosen, single person, hereby conveys to DSGK Properties, LLC, NE1/4 NW1/4 and Gov Lot 1, EXC part of Gov Lot 1 lying S of N line of Gov Lot 2, extended W to the river, in Section 24, Twp. 135, Rg. 33
- Jeffrey G. Iverson and Katharine CH Iverson, married couple, hereby conveys to Jon E. Robben and Kathy L. Robben, as Trustees of the Robben Family Revocable Trust, S 330’ of E 660’ of NW1/4 SE1/4 of Section 36, Twp. 134, Rg. 33.
- Julmar Properties, LLC, hereby conveys to Carl E. Johnson and Nancy A. Johnson, as jt ten, Lot 11 and 12 except W 30’ thereof, of Block 2 in the Townsite of Menahga.
- Shirley A. Husbyn, single person, hereby conveys to Etelka White and Patrick William White, married to each other, as jt ten,
- Lot 2, Block 3 in Twin lakes Beach; AND part of Lot 1 of Block 3 in Twin Lakes Beach, described as: beginning at the NWtly corner of Lot 3, Block 3; thence in a Wtly direction parallel with and 20’ S of the S line of Outlot 2 a distance of 12’; thence in a Stly direction parallel with the Wtly line of Lot 2 to the shore of Lower Twin Lake; thence along said lake in an Etly direction to the W line of said Lot 2; thence along said Wtly line of Lot 2 a distance of 88.5’ to the point of beginning; AND that part of Lot 1, Block 3, Twin Lakes Beach, described as: commencing at the Wtly most corner of Lot 2, said Block 3, Twin Lakes Beach; thence S 56 deg 53’ 15” W assumed bearing, along a line 20’ SEtly of the SEtly most line of Outlot 2 of said Twin Lakes Beach a distance of 12’ to the point of beginning of land to be described; thence S 54 deg 41’ 26” E parallel with the SWtly most line of said Lot 2 a distance of 175’ more or less to the shoreline of Twin Lakes; thence Stly, Wtly & NWtly, along said shoreline, 150’ more or less to a line bearing S 43 deg 38’ 42” E from point of beginning, thence N 43 deg 38’ 42” W 89’ more or less to the point of beginning; TOGETHER with an easement for construction, use and maintenance of a septic system drain field upon a portion of Outlot 2; and an exclusive easement for use and maintenance of a well across part of Lot 3, Block 3 Twin Lakes Beach.
- Mynard W. Waln, by Allan E. Kostrzewski and Helen E. Solem, his attorneys in fact, and Helen E. Solem, h&w, hereby conveys to Keith Waln and Tammy Waln, as jt ten, Lots 7, 8, 9 and 10 of Block 5 in Borchardt’s Addition to Wadena Village.
- Bradley J. Bushinger and Angela K. Bushinger, h&w, hereby conveys to Derek M. Boyd and Krystal L. Boyd, as jt ten, Lot 1 of Block 3 in Hosner’s Fifth Addition to Wadena.
- Krystal M. Boyd and Derek M. Boyd, h&w, hereby conveys to Arthur A. Thew and Karon M. Thew, as jt ten Lot 7, Block 2 Berg’s Subdivision of part of Lots 23 and 24 in Pleasant View Addition to Wadena.