The following property transfers were recorded in Wadena County from Aug. 10-14:
- Daniel J. Anderson and Corinne K. Anderson, married to one another, hereby conveys to Levi J. Skoog and Jessica Skoog, Lots 4 and 5 of Powers’ Second Addition to Menahga, EXCEPT the N ½ thereof.
- Zachary Nevala and Dannette Nevala, h&w, hereby conveys to Theodore W. Heino and Pamela D. Heino, as jt ten, Lot 3, Block 2 in Folkestad’s Third Addition to the Village of Wadena.
- Theodore W. Heino and Pamela d. Heino, married to each other, hereby conveys to Laurel A. Kullerud and Erik J. Kullerud, as jt ten, E1/2 SE1/4, Section 14, Twp. 137, Rg. 35.
- Dani M. Beekman, single person, hereby conveys to Zachery S. Cain, Lot 9 of Block 32, Northern Pacific Addition to the Town of Wadena.
- Russell L. Walz and Tammi J. Walz, h&w, hereby conveys to Loren Walz and Jordan Walz, as jt ten, Lot 2, Block 1 Scenic Simon Lake, together with a non-exclusive easement for ingress and egress over and across the Ntly 20’ of Lot 12 , Block 1 Scenic Simon Lake and across the W 20’ and the S 125’ of W 235’ of Lot 14 of Scenic River Estates.
- Gerald Wulf and Sherrie Wulf, h&w, hereby conveys to Taylor Investment Company, Etly 132’ of Lot 6, Block 2 in Sunnybrook Park, and the Wtly 150’ of the Etly 282’ of Lot 6, Block 2, Sunnybrook Park; AND that part of the SE1/4 NE1/4 of Section 8, Twp. 134, Rg. 35, which lies W of a line drawn 18’ east of and parallel to the E line of Lot 6, Block 2 in Sunnybrook Park, and S of the Ntly line of said Lot 6 extended Etly, and N of the N line of TH #10.
- Lawrence L. Pugsley and Carol H. Pugsley, married to each other, hereby conveys to Curtis L. Maki and Marcia A. Berry, as jt ten, Lots 1 & 2 of Block 1 of The River Lake Beaches.
- Tyler A. Muehler and Hailey A. Muehler, married to each other, hereby conveys to Troy J. Erickson, that part of the NW1/4 SW1/4 of Section 5 in Twp. 134, Rg. 35, described as follows: commencing at the point where N line of Elm Ave would intersect E line of First St NE, if extended; thence in a NEtly direction along E line of First St NE, if extended, 150’; thence at right angles in a SEtly direction and parallel with N line of Elm Ave, 50’; thence at right angles in a SWtly direction, parallel with E line of First St NE, if extended, 150’; thence at right angles in a NWtly direction and on N line of Elm Ave 50’ to point of beginning.
- Azael Iram Gonzalez Rodriguez and Kimberly Ann Gonzalez, married to each other, hereby conveys to Iris Geis and Peter Geis, as jt ten, S1/2 of Lot 5, Block 11 in Case and Garner’s Addition to the Townsite of Wadena.
- Dorothy A. Lehner, single, by Blayne Laryr Lehner, as attorney in fact, hereby conveys to Jason Bosman, that part of the NE1/4 NE1/4 of Section 12, Twp. 134, Rg. 35, described as: commencing at the NE corner of NE1/4 NE1/4; thence W in and on the Ntly line of said NE1/4 NE1/4 a distance of 330’ to the point of beginning; thence E in and on the N line of said NE1/4 NE1/4 a distance of 330’ to the NE corner of said NE1/4 NE1/4; thence S in and on the E line of said NE1/4 NE1/4 to the SE corner of NE1/4 NE1/4; thence W in and on the S line of NE1/4 NE1/4 a distance of 500’; thence NEtly to the point of beginning.
- McGarty-Flynn Family Limited Partnership, a limited partnership under the laws of Wisconsin; Bernard O. McGarty, single person; Bernard M. Flynn and Nanette N. Flynn, h&w; Elizabeth A. Flynn, single person; Mark W. Flynn and Diane J. Flynn, h&w; Mary Flynn Worley and John M. Worley, w&h; Richard T. Flynn and Gail D. Flynn, h&w; Patricia Flynn Curran, single person; and Matthew J. Flynn and Erin F. Flynn, h&w, hereby convey to Andrew J. Soderholm and Brita M. Soderholm, h&w, as jt ten, E1/2, Section 35, Twp. 137, Rg. 34.
- Judith A. Bourbonnais, single person, hereby conveys to Rita R. Glebe, Lot 8 of Block 32 in Northern Pacific Addition to the Town of Wadena.
- Sirkka M. Seppala, unremarried widow; Matt Seppala and Mijung Seppala, spouses married to each other; and Anna Wegscheid, single person; hereby convey to Derek M. Huotari, Lots 3 and 4, Block 1, Blueberry Lake View Addition.