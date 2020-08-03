The following property transfers were recorded in Wadena County from July 20-24:
- Michael L. Tast and Susan T. Tast, married to each other, hereby conveys to Amy M. Collins, Lot 3 of Block 8, Westbrook.
- The Highbank, LLC, hereby conveys to Paul Schneider and Cynthia Schneider, h&w as jt ten, all that part of the NW 1/4 NE 1/4 of Section 23, Twp. 136, Rg. 33, lying S of the existing unnamed creek.
- Helen A. Johnson-Riggs, Trustee of the Helen A. Johnson-Riggs Revocable Living Trust, hereby conveys to Dale M. Resch and Nancy A. Resch, Trustees of the Trust Agreement of Dale and Nancy Resch, Lot 3, Block 1, Vintage Villa.
- Gerald H. Smith, single person, hereby conveys to Daniel J. Middendorf and Rose C. Middendorf, as jt ten, N1/2 NE1/4 of Section 17, Twp. 135, Rg. 34, EXCEPT the S 1 rod of the W 81 rods thereof.
- Robert M. Brekke, single man, hereby conveys to Thomas L. Suhl and Sue C. Suhl, h&w as jt ten, Lot 13 and the S1/2 of Lot 12, Block 3 in Enlarged Pleasant View Addition to Wadena, AND W 84’ of Lot 14 and W 84’ of S 2’ of Lot 15, Block 3 in Enlarged Pleasant View Addition to Wadena, AND the E 92.5’ of Lot 14 and the E 92.5’ of the S 2’ of Lot 15, Block 3 in Enlarged Pleasant View Addition to Wadena.