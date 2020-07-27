The following property transfers were recorded in Wadena County from July 20-24:
- Ryan L. Mains, single person, hereby conveys to Bruce Peterson, Lot 9, Block 2 in Cokley’s Addition to Wadena, MN EXC N 75’ thereof; AND that part of Lot 4, Block 1 in Peake and Murray’s Subdivision of Peake’s Second Addition to Wadena; described as: beginning at a point on the E line of above Lot 4, which point is the SW corner of Lot 9, Block 2, Cokley’s Addition; thence W 30’; thence N, parallel with E line of said Lot 4 to the N line of said Lot 4; thence E on the N line of Lot 4 to E line of said lot 4; thence S on E line of said Lot 4 to the point of beginning.
- Andrew M. Schmitz, a single person, hereby conveys to Louis C. Shively and Betty J. Shively, as jt ten, E 50’ of Lot 1 and 2 and E 50’ of N 13’ of Lot 3 of Block 3 in Original Townsite of Verndale.
- David J. Stigman and Delores M. Stigman, spouses who are married to each other, hereby conveys to Scott J. Yungbauer and Jolleen M. Yungbauer, spouses who are married to each other, as jt ten, Lot 5, Block 1, Nimrod Acres.
- Samantha R. Klimek, single person, hereby conveys to Hope Steward, W ½ of Lot 5, all of Lots 6 and 7 and the W1/2 of Lot 8, Block 2, Whitney’s First Addition to Wadena.
- Aaron J. Peterson, single person, hereby conveys to Ryan Mains, Lots 10 and 11, Block 6, Folkestad’s East.
- Cory Bruce McManigle, single man, hereby conveys to Dylan Larry McManigle, single man, N1/2 of NW1/4 of Section 16, Twp. 135, Rg. 35, EXCEPT three tracts conveyed in deeds #97881, #101684, #98413; EXCEPT E 1218’ of NE1/4 NW1/4 of 16-135-35; EXCEPT W 774.2’ of NW1/4 NW1/4 of 16-135-35; EXCEPT tract in NW1/4 NW1/4; EXCEPT part of NW1/4 NW1/4 of 16-135-35.
- Whitney Stine, single person, hereby conveys to Carol Nierenhausen and Wayne Nierenhausen, as jt ten, Governments Lots 1 & 2, S1/2 NE1/4 of Section 1, Twp. 136, Rg. 33.