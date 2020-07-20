The following property transfers were recorded in Wadena County from July 13-17:
- Linda K. LeMans, single person, hereby conveys to Davis Estates, LLC, Part of Lot 2 in Park Addition to Townsite of Wadena, lying Etly of the following described line: beginning at a point on the N line of said Lot 2 that is 98’ E of NW corner thereof, thence S parallel with the W line of Lot 2, 50’; thence run W 26’; thence run S parallel with W line of said Lot 2, 64.4’ to S line of said Lot 2 and there terminating.
- Wade Marjamaa and Linda Marjamaa, married to each other, hereby conveys to Kathleen L. Shepersky and Paul Shepersky, Lot 15 of Block 1 in MDC Fifth Addition.
- James E. Wheeler, Jr and Luann S. Wheeler, married to each other, hereby conveys to Michael C. Anderson and Deborah A. Anderson, Trustees of the Michael C. Anderson Revocable Living Trust, SE1/4 of Section 4, Twp. 136, Rg. 35, EXC the N 1 rod of the NE1/4 SE1/4 of Sec 4, Twp. 136, Rg 35, and EXC S 335’ of E 650’ of SE1/4 SE1/4 of Sec 4, Twp. 136, Rg 35; AND SW1/4 of Section 4, Twp. 136, Rg. 35.
- Gary H. Boylan and Katherine E. Boylan, married to each other; Jacqueline G. Smith and Calvin E. Smith, married to each other; and Steven W. Boylan and Tracy L. Boylan, married to each other, hereby conveys to Debra J. Mursu and Rodney M. Mursu, married to each other, as jt ten; N1/2 SW1/4 of Section 4, Twp. 135, Rg. 35.
- William G. Norton and Susan P. Norton, h&w, hereby conveys to Jason L. Korvela and Deborah A. Korvela, as jt ten, Lot 13 of Powers Subdivision of Out Lot 3 in Outlots to Menahga.
- David Hayes and Jennifer Hayes, h&w, hereby conveys to Coy David Thorson, NW1/4 NW1/4 of Section 11, Twp. 137, Rg. 35, EXC E 435’ of N 1005’ thereof.
- Harry E. Tichy, aka Harry Tichy and Susan G. Tichy, married to each other, hereby conveys to Katherine Marie DelValle, Lot 2, Block 1, Folkestad’s Third Addition to Wadena.
- Mary A. Schmidt and Virginia M. Heldt, as Trustees of the Richter Family Trust, hereby conveys to Jerry G. Anderson and Diane L. Anderson, as jt ten, S ½ of Lot 4, all of Lot 5, and the N 25’ of Lot 6, Block 3, Enlarged Pleasant View Addition.
- Shelly M. Steward, single person, hereby conveys to Jay Melvey and Darcy Melvey, as jt ten, Lot 11 and 12 of Block 2 in Jordan’s First Addition to Wadena, EXCEPT: beginning at the SE corner of said Lot 12; thence W on the Stly line of said Lot 12 a distance of 24’; thence NEtly to the NE corner of said Lot 12; thence Stly on the E line of said Lot 12 to the point of beginning.