The following property transfers were recorded in Wadena County from July 6-10:
- Gregory C. Pippert, aka Gregory Pippert, and Mary O’Malley Pippert, married to each other, hereby convey to Eric A. Rude and Kirsten Rude, married to each other, as jt ten, Govt Lot 1, Sect. 26, Twp. 136, Rg. 33, except the S 1,320’ thereof, and further excepting the E 2 rods thereof, and the N 660’ of the S 1,320’ of Govt Lot 1, except the E 2 rods thereof, Sect. 26, Twp. 136, Rg. 33.
- Arvin F. Burton and Loretta J. Burton, married to each other, hereby convey to Bill Miller, Trustee of the Kristie Bohline Trust, Lot 41, in Auditor’s Plat of Nimrod Townsite, and that part of Reserve Lot “I” of Auditor’s Plat of Nimrod, described as follows: Commence at the NW corner of Lot 41, Auditor’s Plat of Nimrod, thence W parallel with N line of Lot 42, 25’; thence S parallel with W line of Lot 41; 60’, to the NW corner of Lot 42; thence E along N line of Lot 42 to the SW corner of Lot 41; thence N along W line of Lot 41 to point of beginning.
- Brandon G. Landowski, single person, and Bobbi J. Standiford, single person, hereby conveys to Michael D. Niemela and Brenda L. Niemela, as jt ten, S 160’ of N 385’ of Reserve Lot A in Ebner’s Addition to Wadena.
- Matthew Hagen, aka Matthew K. Hagen and Brigetta Hagen, married to each other, hereby conveys to Jordan L. Cresap, Lot 11, Block 4, Southbrook.
- Matthew N. Palmer and Rebecca A. Palmer, h&w, hereby conveys to Vern Cusey, Etly 150’ of Lot G, Slover and Anderson’s Addition to Sebeka, EXCEPT the N 100’ thereof.
- Luke D. McManigle and Jacquelyn K. McManigle, h&w, hereby conveys to Bruce LaFavor and Josephine LaFavor, as jt ten, Lots 9, 10, 11 and 12 of Block 5 in the Townsite of Verndale.
- Jeremy Patrick Wagner, single person, hereby conveys to David A. Donna and Paula A. Donna, as jt ten, W1/2 SE1/4 and SE1/4 SE1/4 of Sec 25, Twp 137, Rg 35, together with a 32’ wide non-exclusive easement for ingress, egress and utility purposes across part of the NE1/4 SE1/4 Sec 25, Twp 137, Rg 35; AND S1/2 NE1/4 SE1/4 of Sec 25 Twp 137, Rg 35; AND NE1/4 NW1/4 of Sec 30, Twp 137 Rg 34; AND N1/2 SW1/4 NW1/4 of Sec 25 Twp 137 Rg 35; AND SE1/4 NW1/4 and S1/2 SW1/4 NW1/4 all in Sec 25 Twp 137 Rg 35; AND Government Lots 3 and 4 of Sec 30 Twp 137 Rg 34.
- Marilyn Marie Neuerburg, widowed, hereby conveys to Nathan Leo Neuerburg, N 20 rods of E 25 rods of E1/2 SW1/4; and N 20 rods of W 15 rods of W1/2 SE1/4 in Section 30 Twp 134 Rg 34.
- Daniel G. Schmitz, single adult, hereby conveys to Duininck, Inc, the E1/2 SW1/4 of Sect. 29, Twp. 135, Rg. 34, containing 80 acres, AND that part of NW1/4 of Sect. 29, Twp. 35, Rg. 34, described as follows: Commencing at the NE corner of said NW1/4; thence on an assumed bearing of S along the E line of said NW1/4, a distance of 2588.47’, to the SE corner of the 14.95 ac tract conveyed to Duininck Bros. Inc. (Instrument #219626), this being the point of beginning of the tract herein described; thence continuing S along the E line of said NW1/4 of Sect. 29 for a distance of 58.74’ to the SE corner of said NW1/4; thence Wtly on a bearing of N 89°34’ 8” W, along the S line of said NW1/4, a distance of 1051.62’; thence N, a distance of 113.50’ to the SW corner of the 14.95 ac tract conveyed to Duininck Bros. Inc., (#219626); thence S 89° 18’ 55” E, a distance of 379.54’; thence S, a distance of 50’; thence S 89° 18’ 55” E, a distance of 672.09’ to the point of beginning, 1.91 ac more or less. Mark D. Hess, as trustee of the Mark D. Hess Revocable Living Trust dated April 6, 2017, hereby conveys an undivided ½ interest to Sarah Middendorf, the S 330’ of W 330’ of SE1/4, Sect. 30, Twp. 135, Rg. 34. William F. Hess and Debra A. Hess, h&w, hereby convey their undivided ½ interest to Sarah Middendorf, the S 330’ of W 330’ of SE1/4, Sect. 30, Twp. 135, Rg. 34.