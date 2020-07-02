The following property transfers were recorded in Wadena County from June 29 - July 3:
- Cuyuna Townhomes, LLC, hereby conveys to Andy Carlson and Candy Carlson, as jt ten, Lot 1, Block 2, Second Addition to High View Estates.
- Brian L. Wikman and Rebecca A. Wikman, married to one another, hereby convey to Addy A. Monson and Jake D. Upton, as jt ten, W 75’ of Lot 1, Block 2, Powers Third Addition to Menahga.
- William J. Stearns and Audrey J. Stearns, h&w, hereby convey to Gallivanter Properties, LLC, Lot 6, Block 7, Case & Gardner’s Addition to Wadena.
- Donald E. Patson, single person, hereby conveys to Becker Farms of Park Rapids, Inc, SW1/4 SW1/4, N1/2 SW1/4 and SE1/4 SW1/4, Sect. 9, Twp. 138, Rg. 35, except the following five parcels: 1) 1 sq ac in NW corner of said N1/2 SW1/4, 2) Part of NE1/4 SW1/4 described as follows: Beginning at the NE corner of SW1/4; thence W 638’ parallel with Co Rd 16; thence S 355’; thence E 638’; thence N 355’ to the point of beginning. 3) Commencing at the NW corner of NW1/4 SW1/4 208.8’ S to the point of beginning; thence E 230’; thence S 180’; thence W 230’; thence N 180’ to the point of beginning. 4) That part of NW1/4 SW1/4, described as follows: Beginning at the NW corner of said tract; thence going in a stly direction 208.8’ to a point; thence going in an etly direction 208.8’; thence going in a ntly direction 208.8’ to a point 208.8’ E of the point of beginning; thence going in a wtly direction 208.8’ to the point of beginning. 5) All that part of SE1/4 SW1/4 of Sect. 9, Twp. 138, Rg. 35 described as follows: Beginning at the SE corner of said SE1/4 SW1/4; thence W 330’; thence N 660’; thence E 330’; thence S 660’ to the point of beginning.
- The Secretary of Veterans Affairs, an officer of the United States of America, hereby conveys to Nicole Gasner, all that part of the SE1/4 NW1/4 of Sect. 3, Twp. 136, Rg.35, described as follows: Commencing at an iron monument on the wtly right of way line of Jefferson Avenue South. Said monument being the SE corner of Lot 1, Block 2, Foster’s Addition to Sebeka. Thence on an assumed bearing of N 00° 30 min 28 sec W along the wtly right of way line of said Jefferson Avenue South as monumented, a distance of 566.70’; thence N 89° 29 min 32 sec E a distance of 66’ to a point on the wtly right of way line of the former Burlington Northern Railroad; thence continuing N 89° 29 min 32 sec E a distance of 100.00’ to the etly right of way line of said former Burlington Northern Railroad; thence S 00° 30 min 28 sec E along said etly right of way line a distance of 200.00’ to the point of beginning of the tract to be described; thence continuing S 00° 30 min 28 sec E along said etly right of way line a distance of 200.00’; thence S 89° 29 min 32 sec W a distance of 100.00’ to the wtly right of way line of said former Burlington Northern Railroad; thence N 00° 30 min 28 sec W along said wtly right of way line a distance of 200.00’; thence N 89° 29 min 32 sec E a distance of 100.00’ to the point of beginning and there terminating. Subject to any and all easements of record.
- Bailey C. Blackburn, single person, hereby conveys to Jacob Roiger and Tara Roiger, as jt ten, part of the NW1/4 of Sect. 4, Twp. 138, Rg. 34, described as follows, to-wit: Commencing at the SW corner of said NW1/4; thence N along the W line of said NW1/4, 700’; thence E 200’; thence SEtly to a point located by commencing at the SW corner of said NW1/4 and thence Etly along the S line thereof a distance of 700’ and thence N parallel to the W line thereof 200’ to said point; thence S parallel with the W line 200’ to the S line of said NW1/4; thence W along the S line 700’ to the point of beginning.