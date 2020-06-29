The following property transfers were recorded in Wadena County from June 22-26:
- Dallas DeWitt and Eric R. DeWitt, married to one another, hereby convey to Meagan Anderson and Caleb Anderson, as jt ten, that part of the SW1/4 NE1/4, Sect. 22, Twp. 137, Rg. 35, lying E of the abandoned Burlington Northern Railroad; EXCEPT the S 50’ thereof; AND the 100’ wide abandoned Burlington Northern Railroad right of way across the SW1/4 NE1/4, Sect. 22, Twp. 137, Rg. 35, EXCEPT the S 50’ thereof.
- City of Wadena hereby conveys to Andrew J. Sundby, Lot 28, Block 1, Folkestad’s East.
- Sandra K. Pratt and Barry Pratt, w&h; Vern M. Brust and Kathryn Brust, h&w; Bonita F. Orr and Jerome Orr, w&h; and Roxanne M. Austin and Stephen Austin, w&h, hereby convey to Steven Kirckof and Lori Kirckof, as jt ten, Lot 2, Block 2, Hosner’s Third Addition to Wadena.
- Lester W. Dupont and Pauline G. Dupont, h&w, hereby convey to Roxanne M. Huesmann, S1/2 NW1/4, Sect. 13, Twp. 137, Rg. 33.
- Derek S. Tucker and Lindsey J. Tucker, h&w, hereby conveys to Zoe Zuhlsdorf, Lots 13, 14 and 15, Block 1, Borchardt’s Addition to Wadena.
- Noah M. Spanier, single person, hereby conveys to Kenny L. Miller and Jessica M. Miller, as jt ten, S1/2 NE1/4 SE1/4 and SE1/4 SE1/4 of Section 26, Twp. 138, Rg. 34.
- Livick Fiduciary Services, LLC, Conservator of the Estate of Janice V. Oltman, Protected Person, widowed and not remarried, hereby conveys to Zachary Mousseau, single person and Chasidy Greenwaldt, single person, as jt ten, Lot 4 of First Addition to Siesta Park.
- Lloyd B. Anez, Trustee of the Anez Revocable Trust, hereby conveys to Ryan Allen Schmitz and Kyle Donald Dykhoff and Keith Alan Ferris, as ten in comm, Government Lot 4 in Section 35, Twp. 136, Rg. 33.
- James W. Lepper, aka Jim Lepper, and Connie M. Lepper, h&w; and Daniel J. Lepper, aka Dan Lepper and Chelsey Lepper, h&w, hereby conveys Meagen K. Pride, S 5’ of Lot 16 and all of Lots 14 and 15, Block 52, Northern Pacific Addition to the Town of Wadena.
- Mark A. Forsberg and Joanne M. Forsberg, married to each other, hereby conveys to Dean W. Schreiner and Kelly M. Schreiner, spouses who are married to each other, as jt ten, Lot 10, Block 1, Odden Subdivision.
- Wadena State Bank, hereby conveys to Hao Anh Nguyen, Lot 8, Block 43 in Northern Pacific Addition to the Town of Wadena.
- Nathan L. Neuerburg, single person, hereby conveys to Justin Murdent and Raysha M. Murdent, as jt ten, that part of the Fractional NW1/4 of Section 18, Twp. 134, Rg. 34, described as: commencing at the SW corner of said Fractional NW1/4 thence N on W line of said quarter a distance of 361.5’; thence E on a line parallel with the S line of said quarter a distance of 361.5’; thence S on a line parallel with the W line of said Quarter a distance of 361.5’; thence W on S line of said quarter a distance of 361.5’ to beginning.