The following property transfers were recorded in Wadena County from June 15-19:

  • Rhonda Lyn Olson, single person, hereby conveys to Allen Ohlgren, Lot 3 of Block 1 in M.D.C. Fifth Addition.

  • Ryan S. Davis, single person, Jessica L. Davis, single person; and Rachel S. Wolden, fka Rachel S. Davis and Justin Wolden, w&h, hereby conveys to Sarah Bjornson, Lot 1 and the N ½ of Lot 2, Block 5 in Peake and Murray’s Subdivision of Peake’s Second Addition.

  • Connie Lean Schoon, single person, hereby conveys to James Murphy, Lot 1 of Section 7, Twp. 137, Rg. 33.

  • Mid Central Federal Savings Bank, hereby conveys to Todd W. Miller and Angela H. Miller, fka Angela C. Hoffman, as jt ten, Lot 47, Block 1, Folkestad’s East.

  • Todd W. Miller and Angela H. Miller, fka Angela C. Hoffman, h&w, hereby conveys to Kelly L. Cole and Judith Cole, as jt ten, Lot 47, Block 1, Folkestad’s East.

  • Mynard E. Waln, by Allen Kostrzewski and Helen E. Solum, his attys in fact, and Helen E. Solum, h&w, hereby conveys to Dan Duncombe and Stephany Duncombe, as jt ten, N1/2 of S1/2 of Section 12, Twp. 135, Rg. 33.

  • Travis S. Schultz and Shari L. Schultz, h&w, hereby conveys to Garret Paturzo, Lot 23 of Block 1, Valley View Neighborhood.

  • Beatrice Meech, single person, hereby conveys to Laura Shepersky, Part of NE1/4 of Section 36, Twp. 137, Rg. 33, described as follows: Beginning at the NE corner of the NE1/4; thence W 684’ to a point; thence S 400’; thence W 632’ thence N 400’ thence E 632’ to the point of beginning.

  • Unity Bank, hereby conveys to Kathleen Wilson, Lot 7, Block 1, Pine Ridge Estates.

  • Ann E. Waaraniemi, single person, hereby conveys to Daniel Garner and Gina Garner, as jt ten, Lot 14, of Block 1, M.D.C. Fifth Addition.

  • Gregory E. Wiegand and Stephanie J. Wiegand, h&w, hereby conveys to Aaron C. Uselman and Sherry L. Stark- Uselman, as jt ten W 100’ of Lot 2 and E 50’ of Lot 1, Block 3, West Brook.

  • McGarty-Flynn Family Limited Partnership, hereby conveys to Michael Brown and Christina Brown, as jt ten, NE1/4 NE1/4, Section 18, Twp. 137, Rg. 33, less 1.13 ac described in Book 73-Deeds-Pg 189, and less existing highway, AND SW1/4 SW1/4 of Section 8, Twp. 137, Rg. 33, together with an easement for ingress, egress and utility purposes across the Ntly 33’ of the Wtly 33’ of NW1/4 NW1/4 of Section 17, Twp. 137, Rg. 33.