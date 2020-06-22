Rhonda Lyn Olson, single person, hereby conveys to Allen Ohlgren, Lot 3 of Block 1 in M.D.C. Fifth Addition.

Ryan S. Davis, single person, Jessica L. Davis, single person; and Rachel S. Wolden, fka Rachel S. Davis and Justin Wolden, w&h, hereby conveys to Sarah Bjornson, Lot 1 and the N ½ of Lot 2, Block 5 in Peake and Murray’s Subdivision of Peake’s Second Addition.

Connie Lean Schoon, single person, hereby conveys to James Murphy, Lot 1 of Section 7, Twp. 137, Rg. 33.

Mid Central Federal Savings Bank, hereby conveys to Todd W. Miller and Angela H. Miller, fka Angela C. Hoffman, as jt ten, Lot 47, Block 1, Folkestad’s East.

Todd W. Miller and Angela H. Miller, fka Angela C. Hoffman, h&w, hereby conveys to Kelly L. Cole and Judith Cole, as jt ten, Lot 47, Block 1, Folkestad’s East.

Mynard E. Waln, by Allen Kostrzewski and Helen E. Solum, his attys in fact, and Helen E. Solum, h&w, hereby conveys to Dan Duncombe and Stephany Duncombe, as jt ten, N1/2 of S1/2 of Section 12, Twp. 135, Rg. 33.

Travis S. Schultz and Shari L. Schultz, h&w, hereby conveys to Garret Paturzo, Lot 23 of Block 1, Valley View Neighborhood.

Beatrice Meech, single person, hereby conveys to Laura Shepersky, Part of NE1/4 of Section 36, Twp. 137, Rg. 33, described as follows: Beginning at the NE corner of the NE1/4; thence W 684’ to a point; thence S 400’; thence W 632’ thence N 400’ thence E 632’ to the point of beginning.

Unity Bank, hereby conveys to Kathleen Wilson, Lot 7, Block 1, Pine Ridge Estates.

Ann E. Waaraniemi, single person, hereby conveys to Daniel Garner and Gina Garner, as jt ten, Lot 14, of Block 1, M.D.C. Fifth Addition.

Gregory E. Wiegand and Stephanie J. Wiegand, h&w, hereby conveys to Aaron C. Uselman and Sherry L. Stark- Uselman, as jt ten W 100’ of Lot 2 and E 50’ of Lot 1, Block 3, West Brook.