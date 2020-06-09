The following property transfers were recorded in Wadena County from June 1-5:

  • Harry E. Tichy and Susan G. Tichy, spouses married to each other, hereby convey to Joseph N. Baity, III, Lot 23 and part of Lot 24, described as: beginning at the SWtly corner of said Lot 24; thence NEtly in the S line of said lot, 8’; thence NWtly to the NW corner of said Lot; thence SEtly in the Wtly line of said Lot to the SWtly corner of said Lot, being the point of beginning; AND all that part of the S 20’ of that part of Government Lot 2, Section 7, Twp. 134, Rg. 35, lying N of the N line of Folkestad’s Third Addition and lying E of the E line of Bretz Addition .

  • Linda C. Hansen, as Personal Representative of the Estate of Lila M. Hansen, Decedent/Single, hereby conveys to Doil E. Williams and Carolyn Williams, h&w as jt ten, Lot 14 of Block 1 in Folkestad’s 1 st Addition to the Village of Wadena.

  • Bradley E. Stinar, aka Bradley Earl Stinar and Brenda S. Stinar, aka Brenda E. Stinar, h&w, hereby conveys to Brent D. Mattson and Jacqueline S. Mattson, as jt ten, that part of the SW1/4 SE1/4 of Section 11, Twp. 134, Rg. 34, described as: beginning at the SW corner of said SW1/4 SE1/4, thence N along the W line thereof a distance of 400’; thence E and parallel with the S line thereof a distance of 544’; thence S and parallel with the W line thereof a distance of 400’ to the S line thereof, thence W along the S line thereof a distance of 544’ to the point of beginning.

  • James Paulson, single person, hereby conveys to Joshua C. Bratton and Tamara J. Bratton, spouses married to each other, as jt ten, Lot 4 of Block 4 Hosner’s Sixth Addition to Wadena.

  • Potlatch Minnesota Timberlands, LLC, hereby conveys to Dustin D. Kern, S1/2 S1/2 SE1/4 of Section 22, Twp. 135, Rg. 33, subject to and reserving easements for ingress, egress and utility purposes across the S 33’ of the W 1620’ of the S1/2 SE1/4, AND a 33’ wide easement for ingress, egress and utility purposes which traverses the S1/2 S1/2 of SE1/4, said easement running through SE1/4 SE1/4 of Section 22, Twp. 135, Rg. 33.

  • Zachary C. Witt and Katie Jo Witt, h&w, hereby conveys to Bradley M. Schloemer, Lots 23 and 24, Block 6 and the N ½ of Lot 22, Block 6 in the Townsite of Verndale.

  • Bradley M. Schloemer, single, hereby conveys to Terry L. Taves, Joshua R. Crowley and Lynn K. Crawley, as jt ten, Lots 23 and 24, Block 6 and the N ½ of Lot 22, Block 6 in the Townsite of Verndale.