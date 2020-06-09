Harry E. Tichy and Susan G. Tichy, spouses married to each other, hereby convey to Joseph N. Baity, III, Lot 23 and part of Lot 24, described as: beginning at the SWtly corner of said Lot 24; thence NEtly in the S line of said lot, 8’; thence NWtly to the NW corner of said Lot; thence SEtly in the Wtly line of said Lot to the SWtly corner of said Lot, being the point of beginning; AND all that part of the S 20’ of that part of Government Lot 2, Section 7, Twp. 134, Rg. 35, lying N of the N line of Folkestad’s Third Addition and lying E of the E line of Bretz Addition .

Linda C. Hansen, as Personal Representative of the Estate of Lila M. Hansen, Decedent/Single, hereby conveys to Doil E. Williams and Carolyn Williams, h&w as jt ten, Lot 14 of Block 1 in Folkestad’s 1 st Addition to the Village of Wadena.

Bradley E. Stinar, aka Bradley Earl Stinar and Brenda S. Stinar, aka Brenda E. Stinar, h&w, hereby conveys to Brent D. Mattson and Jacqueline S. Mattson, as jt ten, that part of the SW1/4 SE1/4 of Section 11, Twp. 134, Rg. 34, described as: beginning at the SW corner of said SW1/4 SE1/4, thence N along the W line thereof a distance of 400’; thence E and parallel with the S line thereof a distance of 544’; thence S and parallel with the W line thereof a distance of 400’ to the S line thereof, thence W along the S line thereof a distance of 544’ to the point of beginning.

James Paulson, single person, hereby conveys to Joshua C. Bratton and Tamara J. Bratton, spouses married to each other, as jt ten, Lot 4 of Block 4 Hosner’s Sixth Addition to Wadena.

Potlatch Minnesota Timberlands, LLC, hereby conveys to Dustin D. Kern, S1/2 S1/2 SE1/4 of Section 22, Twp. 135, Rg. 33, subject to and reserving easements for ingress, egress and utility purposes across the S 33’ of the W 1620’ of the S1/2 SE1/4, AND a 33’ wide easement for ingress, egress and utility purposes which traverses the S1/2 S1/2 of SE1/4, said easement running through SE1/4 SE1/4 of Section 22, Twp. 135, Rg. 33.

Zachary C. Witt and Katie Jo Witt, h&w, hereby conveys to Bradley M. Schloemer, Lots 23 and 24, Block 6 and the N ½ of Lot 22, Block 6 in the Townsite of Verndale.