Kevin J. Tabery, Personal Representative of the Estate of Marcella M. Tabery, Decedent/Single, hereby conveys to Flying Cow Farms, LLC, E1/2 W1/2 SE1/4 AND E1/2 W1/2 W1/2 SE1/4 of Sec 21, Twp. 135, Rg. 35, AND the NE1/4 SE1/4, EXCEPT 6 acres in the SE corner of Section 21, Twp. 135, Rg. 35; AND all of Lot 3, except the W 20 rods thereof, Sec 28, Twp 135, Rg. 35; AND E 20 acres of Government Lot 2 of Section 28, Twp. 135, Rg. 35, aka E1/2 Gov Lot 2 in Sec 28, Twp. 135, Rg. 35; AND Part of the NE1/4 SE1/4 of Section 21, Twp. 135, Rg. 35, described as: commencing at a point on the S line thereof, 65’ W of the SE corner; thence W along the 1/16 th line, 389’; thence N 671.88’; thence E 289’ to Hwy 71 right of way; thence S along the W line of said Hwy 671.88’ to the point of beginning.