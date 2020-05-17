The following property transfers were recorded in Wadena County from May 4-15

  • James Olson, single man, hereby conveys to James Kihle and Tara Kihle, spouses married to each other, as jt ten, Lot 16 of Block 1 in Valley View Neighborhood.

  • Roggenkamp Properties, LLC, hereby conveys to Ryan Garland, W 1,287’ of S 474’ of SW1/4 in Section 32, Twp. 136, Rg. 33.

  • Janice Lindbaur, aka Janice Lindabauer and Michael Lindabaur, married to each other, hereby conveys to David Wieling and Nancy Wieling, as jt ten, N1/2 SE1/4 SE1/4 of Section 29, Twp. 136, Rg.; with & subject to eases for ingress and egress over E 2 rods of S1/2 SE1/4 SE1/4 and over E 2 rods of N1/2 SE1/4 SE1/4 of Section 29, Twp. 136, Rg. 33.

  • Hinkle Enterprises LLC, hereby conveys to Davis Capital LLC, Lot 12 of Block 1 I Merickel’s Addition to Wadena.

  • Davis Capital LLC, hereby conveys to Elston H. Kangas and Terri J. Kangas, as jt ten, Lot 12 of Block 1 in Merickel’s Addition to Wadena.

  • John R. Titcomb, single person, hereby conveys to Shane Sweere and Christina Lynn Sweere, as jt ten, NW1/4 NE1/4 of Section 7, Twp. 136, Rg.33, EXC N 900’; together with and subject to easement for ingress, egress and utility over and across the Stly 33’ of NE1/4 NE1/4 and Etly 33’ of Stly 33’ of NW1/4 NE1/4 in Section 7, Twp. 136, Rg. 33, EXC CSAH #26 ROW.

  • CST Land Company, hereby conveys to Shell 24, LLC, Government Lot 4 of Section 6, Twp. 138, Rg. 33, EXCEPT part platted as Tomahawk Ridge.

  • Ronald Mills, single person, hereby conveys to Jonathan Hoeft and Melissa Hoeft, as jt ten, E1/2 of SE1/4 of Section 20, Twp. 137, Rg. 34.

  • Nicholas Hanson and Yvette Hanson, h&w, hereby conveys to Barbara K. Jansen, Lot 12 in Lampert’s First Addition to Wadena.

  • William Lundberg, single person, hereby conveys to Randall Becker and Jodi Becker, as jt ten, That part of the SW1/4 SW1/4 of Section 22, Twp. 137, Rg. 35, described as: commencing at the SW corner of said SW1/4; thence N 01 deg 22 min 39 sec W along the W line of said SW1/4, a distance of 826.97’ to the point of beginning; thence S 89 deg 47 min 43 sec E a distance of 80.78’ to an iron monument; thence continuing S 89 deg 47 min 43 sec E a distance of 125.36’ to a point hereinafter referred to as Point A; thence continuing S 89 deg 47 min 43 sec E a distance of 477.43’ to an iron monument; thence N 00 deg 12 min 17 sec E a distance of 498.04’ to an iron monument on the N line of said SW1/4 SW1/4, thence N 89 deg 47 min 43 sec W along said N line a distance of 697.33’ ot said W line, thence S 01 deg 22 min 39 sec E along said W line a distance of 498.23’ to point of beginning; SUBJECT to TH #71, and together with a 16.5’ wide easement over, under and across said SW1/4 SW1/4.

  • Secretary of Veterans Affairs, hereby conveys to Jeremy Georges and Jodi Georges, E1/2 SW1/4 NW1/4 of Section 9, Twp. 134, Rg. 33.

  • David J. Line and Melissa Kunza, married to each other, hereby conveys to Susan Y. Adams, Lot 6 of Merickel’s Subdivision of part of Block 2 in Merickel’s Addition to Wadena; AND Part of Lot 5 described as: beginning at the NW corner of said Lot 5, thence S on W line there 105’ to N line of Howard Ave; thence Etly on this line 38.7’; thence NEtly with inside angle of 89 deg 49’ 34.9’ to E line of said Lot; thence N on this line 93’ to S line of Garfield Ave; thence W on this line 50’ to point of beginning. EXCEPT part of Lot 5 of of Merickel’s Subdivision of part of Block 2 in Merickel’s Addition to Wadena.